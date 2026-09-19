SpaceX Stock Price Targets Split at $75 to $300 as Shares Retreat 33%

SpaceX stock price targets from the analyst community span a range that tells you almost everything about how divided professional opinion remains: from $75 at the bearish extreme to $800 at the bullish one, with five of the most recent forecasts clustering between those poles. Since Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: SPCX) began trading on 12 June 2026 at $150 per share, the stock has retreated sharply, closing at $142.23 on 1 September, down 32.6% from its intraday high of $225.64.

The IPO itself was historic in scale. SpaceX priced at $135 per share using a fixed-price model that bypassed the traditional bookbuilding process, before opening at $150 on an initial cross of 58 million shares. First-day volume surpassed 500 million shares. After the underwriters exercised their overallotment option, the final capital raised reached $85.7 billion, the largest in US market history, against a first-day market capitalisation of $2.1 trillion. The retail allocation alone, at 20% of the offering, represented $15 billion in capital, more than most entire IPOs.

SpaceX Stock Price Targets: Where the Five Latest Forecasts Land

Over 30 Wall Street firms have now initiated coverage. The five most recent forecasts reflect the same tension visible across the broader analyst community.

Broker Rating Price Target Implied Move from $142.23 Morgan Stanley Overweight $300 +111% Broker 2* Buy ~high end — Broker 3* Hold — — Broker 4* Sell — — Phillip Securities Sell $75 -47%

*The original source names five forecasts but provides full detail only for Morgan Stanley and Phillip Securities. The intermediate three are summarised without published targets in the source material.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas carries the most detailed bull case. His $300 Overweight rating rests on a revenue model that takes SpaceX from $18.67 billion in 2025 revenues to $319 billion by 2030 and $3.3 trillion by 2040, the latter driven by an assumption of approximately 5,800 Starlink launches per year across eight pads operating at two launches per day. From the 1 September close of $142.23, the $300 target implies 111% upside.

Phillip Securities sits at the other end, with a Sell rating and a $75 target implying a 47% drawdown from current levels.

What the SpaceX Stock Price Targets Actually Rest On

The bull case is not without foundation. SpaceX made more launch attempts than any individual country in 2025 and Starlink’s recurring subscription model underpins that $18.67 billion revenue base. The company was added to the Nasdaq-100 Index prior to market open on 7 July 2026. Management has set a target of $100 billion in total annual revenue by end-2026 and more than 5 gigawatts of nameplate compute capacity by end-2027.

The bear case has equal grounding in the numbers. According to the Office of the New York City Comptroller, citing the SpaceX S-1 filing, the company reported a net loss of $4.9 billion in FY2025 and a further net loss of $4.3 billion in Q1 2026 alone. At the pre-IPO valuation reported in press accounts, SpaceX was trading at roughly 90 times trailing revenue. The forward price-to-sales ratio, per the original source, sits near 40 times even after the recent pullback.

S&P Global confirmed on 4 June 2026 that it would retain its standard listing requirements unchanged, including its profitability requirement and seasoning period, meaning SpaceX does not qualify for immediate S&P 500 inclusion. That removes one potential index-buying catalyst that markets had partially anticipated.

Governance is another variable investors are pricing. Per the SpaceX S-1/A filed with the SEC, Elon Musk beneficially owns a majority of the voting power through Class B common stock, which elects a majority of the board (51% of total authorised directors). SpaceX is formally classified as a “controlled company” under Nasdaq corporate governance standards and intends to rely on exemptions from certain governance listing requirements. For institutional investors with stewardship obligations, that structure complicates the investment case regardless of the revenue trajectory.

The Morgan Stanley $300 thesis requires compounding revenue at a rate that would make SpaceX one of the largest companies on Earth by 2040. That is possible. It has also been said about every transformational technology company in the early years of its public life, and most of them disappointed on the timeline even when they eventually delivered on the vision.

The more immediate test is whether management hits that $100 billion revenue target by December 2026. A miss there would reprice the near-term bull case sharply, and at $142 the stock is already 33% off its high with the loss figures still widening quarter on quarter.