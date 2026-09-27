MRNA price over the last five trading days
Finance

Sunday Money: Moderna Stock Price Surges 25.59% on the Week

Keith Howard
Keith Howard
27 September 2026 3 Min Read
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Grab a coffee, settle in – this is the week that was. The Moderna stock price put in the standout move among America’s big listed names, climbing 25.59% to close at $198.15. Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), the Massachusetts biotech best known for its messenger-RNA vaccines, hasn’t put out a headline-grabbing announcement to explain the jump – sometimes a stock simply catches a bid as the wider market rotates back towards biotech and growth names – but the size of the move was hard to miss. A gain like that, in a single trading week, is the kind of number that makes even seasoned desk-watchers sit up.

Zoom out and the broader market had a decent week too, if a quieter one. The S&P 500, tracked here via the SPY exchange-traded fund, added 0.72% to finish at 772.04. The Nasdaq 100 (via the QQQ fund) did rather better, up 2.36% to 745.40, as technology and chip-adjacent names carried the index higher. The Dow, tracked through the DIA fund, was the odd one out, slipping 0.38% to 517.72 – a reminder that this was very much a growth-stock week rather than an everything-rally.

Four more stocks that moved the needle

MRNA price over the last month
MRNA over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN), the security-software business behind consumer brands such as Norton and Avast, had the roughest week of any large US stock: shares fell 25.89% to $21.68. It’s a near-mirror image of Moderna’s gain, and a useful reminder that big weekly swings run in both directions even in a market that’s broadly climbing.

On the winning side, Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB), which makes connectivity chips for data centres, rose 16.93% to $366.00, riding the same wave of enthusiasm for AI infrastructure hardware that’s lifted several chip names this year. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), the cloud-monitoring software firm, wasn’t far behind, up 16.45% to $268.40.

Back on the losing side, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) dropped 13.94% to $32.70, a move that comes as the casino and hotel operator weighs a takeover bid for People Inc, a story this outlet has been tracking closely this month. Whatever the market makes of that situation, it clearly wasn’t a vote of confidence this week.

Elsewhere, Everpure rose 20.03% to $126.60, Cadence Design Systems climbed 14.96% to $326.50, while Paychex fell 13.36% to $100.51, Charter Communications dropped 12.31% to $113.38, and Ameriprise Financial slipped 10.91% to $490.00 – a mixed bag that underlines just how stock-specific this week’s action was.

Crypto corner

Digital assets had a firm week across the board. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 5.37% to $84,790.99, and ether (ETH) climbed a near-identical 5.39% to $2,718.75, according to Binance spot market data. Solana (SOL) was the standout of the three majors, up 14.51% to $124.03 – a gain that outpaced even the Nasdaq’s strong week and put crypto squarely back on traders’ radars after a quieter patch.

The week in numbers

A few figures worth filing away. The 10-year US Treasury yield ticked up to 5.18% from 5.11% the prior reading, according to FRED data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, while the 2-year yield edged up more modestly, to 4.87% from 4.85%, per the same source. That left the gap between the two – the 10-year/2-year spread that bond-watchers use as a rough gauge of how the market is pricing future growth and rate expectations – at 0.36 percentage points, up from 0.31 the week before, according to FRED. Meanwhile, oil ticked down slightly, with West Texas Intermediate crude at $96.41 a barrel versus $96.97 previously, per FRED figures. And then there’s the week’s neatest coincidence: Moderna’s 25.59% gain landed almost exactly opposite Gen Digital’s 25.89% fall – two stocks moving in lockstep, just in opposite directions.

That’s the week wrapped. Whether the Moderna stock price move has legs or proves a one-week wonder, whether MGM’s takeover talk firms up, and whether Solana’s rally holds – all questions for the week ahead. Pour another coffee, and we’ll see you back here next Sunday.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.

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Keith Howard

Keith Howard

Keith Howard is a financial journalist specializing in stock market analysis and investment strategies. With over 15 years of experience covering equity markets, earnings reports, and market trends, he brings clarity to complex financial topics. Keith focuses on helping readers understand market movements, identify investment opportunities, and navigate volatility. His straightforward writing style breaks down technical analysis into actionable insights for both novice and experienced investors. When he's not analyzing charts, Keith enjoys hiking and testing new coffee brewing methods.

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