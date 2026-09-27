Sunday Money: Moderna Stock Price Surges 25.59% on the Week

Grab a coffee, settle in – this is the week that was. The Moderna stock price put in the standout move among America’s big listed names, climbing 25.59% to close at $198.15. Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), the Massachusetts biotech best known for its messenger-RNA vaccines, hasn’t put out a headline-grabbing announcement to explain the jump – sometimes a stock simply catches a bid as the wider market rotates back towards biotech and growth names – but the size of the move was hard to miss. A gain like that, in a single trading week, is the kind of number that makes even seasoned desk-watchers sit up.

Zoom out and the broader market had a decent week too, if a quieter one. The S&P 500, tracked here via the SPY exchange-traded fund, added 0.72% to finish at 772.04. The Nasdaq 100 (via the QQQ fund) did rather better, up 2.36% to 745.40, as technology and chip-adjacent names carried the index higher. The Dow, tracked through the DIA fund, was the odd one out, slipping 0.38% to 517.72 – a reminder that this was very much a growth-stock week rather than an everything-rally.

Four more stocks that moved the needle

MRNA over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN), the security-software business behind consumer brands such as Norton and Avast, had the roughest week of any large US stock: shares fell 25.89% to $21.68. It’s a near-mirror image of Moderna’s gain, and a useful reminder that big weekly swings run in both directions even in a market that’s broadly climbing.

On the winning side, Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB), which makes connectivity chips for data centres, rose 16.93% to $366.00, riding the same wave of enthusiasm for AI infrastructure hardware that’s lifted several chip names this year. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), the cloud-monitoring software firm, wasn’t far behind, up 16.45% to $268.40.

Back on the losing side, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) dropped 13.94% to $32.70, a move that comes as the casino and hotel operator weighs a takeover bid for People Inc, a story this outlet has been tracking closely this month. Whatever the market makes of that situation, it clearly wasn’t a vote of confidence this week.

Elsewhere, Everpure rose 20.03% to $126.60, Cadence Design Systems climbed 14.96% to $326.50, while Paychex fell 13.36% to $100.51, Charter Communications dropped 12.31% to $113.38, and Ameriprise Financial slipped 10.91% to $490.00 – a mixed bag that underlines just how stock-specific this week’s action was.

Crypto corner

Digital assets had a firm week across the board. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 5.37% to $84,790.99, and ether (ETH) climbed a near-identical 5.39% to $2,718.75, according to Binance spot market data. Solana (SOL) was the standout of the three majors, up 14.51% to $124.03 – a gain that outpaced even the Nasdaq’s strong week and put crypto squarely back on traders’ radars after a quieter patch.

The week in numbers

A few figures worth filing away. The 10-year US Treasury yield ticked up to 5.18% from 5.11% the prior reading, according to FRED data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, while the 2-year yield edged up more modestly, to 4.87% from 4.85%, per the same source. That left the gap between the two – the 10-year/2-year spread that bond-watchers use as a rough gauge of how the market is pricing future growth and rate expectations – at 0.36 percentage points, up from 0.31 the week before, according to FRED. Meanwhile, oil ticked down slightly, with West Texas Intermediate crude at $96.41 a barrel versus $96.97 previously, per FRED figures. And then there’s the week’s neatest coincidence: Moderna’s 25.59% gain landed almost exactly opposite Gen Digital’s 25.89% fall – two stocks moving in lockstep, just in opposite directions.

That’s the week wrapped. Whether the Moderna stock price move has legs or proves a one-week wonder, whether MGM’s takeover talk firms up, and whether Solana’s rally holds – all questions for the week ahead. Pour another coffee, and we’ll see you back here next Sunday.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.