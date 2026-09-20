MSTR price over the last five trading days
Finance

Sunday Money: Strategy Stock Price Surges 17.65%

Keith Howard
Keith Howard
20 September 2026 3 Min Read
2 0

The Strategy stock price did the week’s loudest talking. Shares in Strategy Inc (MSTR) – the software-and-bitcoin-treasury company once known as MicroStrategy, which holds a vast stash of bitcoin on its balance sheet alongside its enterprise software business – climbed 17.65% to close at $153.15, comfortably the best performer among the week’s big movers, according to consolidated US exchange data. The move tracked a broader crypto rally: bitcoin (BTC) itself rose 4.72% over the same week to $80,434.01 on Binance spot market data, and because Strategy’s stock tends to swing harder than bitcoin in either direction thanks to the leverage built into its balance sheet, a decent crypto week translated into a very good one for its shareholders.

It capped a week where the gap between winners and losers was unusually wide. The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ ETF) added 2.77% to finish at 722.05, while the Dow (DIA ETF) slipped 1.68% to 516.15 – a reminder that “the market” was really several different markets running in opposite directions. The S&P 500 (SPY ETF) split the difference, up a modest 0.51% to 762.98.

The Strategy stock price wasn’t the only big mover

MSTR price over the last month
MSTR over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

Generac Holdings (GNRC), the backup-generator maker, rose 13.79% to $207.49, extending a run this outlet covered in detail after news of an Amazon tie-up sent the stock sharply higher earlier this month. Sandisk Corp (SNDK), the data-storage group, gained 15.49% to close at $1,792.01, part of a broader lift for chip and memory names that also carried Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) up 13.76% to $556.80.

Not everyone had a week to enjoy. J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) fell 14.61% to $231.01, the sharpest drop of the week among the names we track, while Charter Communications (CHTR) dropped 11.71% to $129.20 as cable and broadband names came under pressure – Comcast (CMCSA) was caught in the same downdraft, off 10.03% to $22.78. Energy had a rough patch too: Expand Energy (EXE) fell 8.98% to $87.38 and oilfield-services group SLB slid 8.87% to $51.16, even as the oil price itself was rising – more on that below.

Crypto corner

Bitcoin’s 4.72% weekly gain to $80,434.01 set the tone for digital assets generally. Ether (ETH) added 3.82% to $2,580.06, and solana (SOL) was the standout among the majors, up 8.74% to $108.60, based on Binance spot market data. It was a broadly constructive week for the sector, with all three majors finishing higher and the gains large enough to matter for bitcoin-linked equities such as Strategy.

The week in numbers

  • 107.02 – the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, up from $102.42 the week before, according to FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. That’s a jump of roughly 4.5% in a single week, and it sat oddly alongside falls in energy-linked equities such as Expand Energy and SLB.
  • 4.94% – the 10-year US Treasury yield, down from 5.01% a week earlier, per FRED. The 2-year yield eased too, to 4.67% from 4.74%, per FRED, leaving the gap between the two – the 10y-2y spread that investors watch as a rough gauge of how the bond market sees the economy’s path – at 0.25 percentage points, down slightly from 0.27, according to FRED.
  • 4.45 percentage points – the gap between the Nasdaq 100’s 2.77% weekly gain and the Dow’s 1.68% loss, among the widest splits between the two indices in recent weeks.

That’s the week that was: a bitcoin-linked stock stealing the show, generators and memory chips doing better than most people would have guessed on a Monday, and cable companies having a week best forgotten. Pour something warm, and we’ll see you back here next Sunday for whatever comes next.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.

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Keith Howard

Keith Howard

Keith Howard is a financial journalist specializing in stock market analysis and investment strategies. With over 15 years of experience covering equity markets, earnings reports, and market trends, he brings clarity to complex financial topics. Keith focuses on helping readers understand market movements, identify investment opportunities, and navigate volatility. His straightforward writing style breaks down technical analysis into actionable insights for both novice and experienced investors. When he's not analyzing charts, Keith enjoys hiking and testing new coffee brewing methods.

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