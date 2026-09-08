Global wealth league table rewards visible ownership. Since June 2026 the Gastauer Family Office has carried assets of $150–170 billion — held inside trusts and foundations, and therefore invisible to every ranking published.

Michael Gastauer, Chairman and Founder Gastauer Family Office

International wealth league table published by Forbes and Bloomberg, look less like a record of enterprise than a record of paperwork.

Bernard Arnault, at roughly €137 billion, sits on top because LVMH is listed in Paris and his holding company files its stakes. Amancio Ortega, at €112 billion, is second because Inditex trades in Madrid and his 59% is a matter of public record. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, at €75 billion, is third because she inherited a stake in L’Oréal her grandfather built in 1909.

Below them the pattern repeats. Giovanni Ferrero’s €53 billion came from a hazelnut spread invented in Piedmont in 1946. Dieter Schwarz’s €40 billion came from Lidl. Klaus-Michael Kühne’s €38 billion came from a freight-forwarding firm founded in Hamburg in 1890. Rodolphe Saadé, Ernesto Bertarelli, Gianluigi Aponte — shipping, pharma, shipping again.

Almost none of it is new. Europe’s top ten is chocolate, discount groceries, containers and couture, most of it a century old, most of it inherited, and all of it visible.

That last word is the one that matters.

What the billionaire lists actually measure

Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index do not measure wealth. They measure attributable, documentable ownership — a much narrower thing.

Both are built on the public record: securities filings, exchange prices, court and probate documents, company registries, and voluntary disclosure by the subjects themselves. Forbes states plainly that it excludes assets held in charitable foundations, and that fortunes dispersed across many family members are generally not included. Bloomberg attaches a confidence rating to each entry and concedes that a fortune consisting mainly of closely held assets requires “several assumptions.”

Neither methodology has a mechanism for wealth legally owned by a foundation or an irrevocable trust rather than by a person. Where no natural person holds the shares, there is no name to put in the column — so no name appears.

The Europeans who are richer than the list says

This is not an edge case. It is how a great deal of European capital is actually held.

Rolex generates billions annually and has no billionaire owner, because Hans Wilsdorf left the company to the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation in 1945. Robert Bosch GmbH is roughly 94% owned by a charitable foundation; no Bosch appears in the global top ranks. IKEA’s founder was once reported as the world’s richest man and then removed, because the operating group sits under Dutch foundation structures rather than under him.

Sweden’s Wallenberg family has sat at the centre of Ericsson, ABB, Electrolux, AstraZeneca and Investor AB for five generations and influences a large share of the Stockholm exchange — yet no Wallenberg ranks near the top of any global list, because the holdings belong to the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation and its siblings. Denmark’s Novo Nordisk Foundation and Germany’s Bertelsmann Stiftung produce the same effect: enormous, concentrated, family-directed capital that the rankings cannot attribute to anyone.

The lists are not wrong. They are answering a different question — who visibly owns shares? — and calling the answer who is rich?

Michael Gastauer: from $11.5 billion to $160 billion in one revaluation

For years the figure attached to Michael Gastauer was $11.5 billion. That was the historic measure of assets held and managed by the Gastauer Family Office, and it was already dated when it was quoted.

Since June 2026 the number is closer to $150–170 billion, and unlike most private wealth estimates it can be assembled line by line.

The Black Banx stake: approximately $150 billion. Shares in Black Banx Group Holdings Inc. currently change hands on private secondary markets at around $150 apiece. As of June 2026, BBG Share Trust that is part of the Gastauer Family Office (GFO) structure and other entities of that group holds 99.9% of the company. Against the group’s roughly one billion shares, that package carries a private market valuation of some $149.9 billion.

This is not a diluted founder’s residual stake. It is near-total ownership of a company earning billions a year — which is precisely why the gap between the published rankings and reality is so wide in this case.

That figure is anchored to an operating business, not to a narrative. Black Banx reported full-year 2025 revenue of $17.1 billion, up 20.4%, and pre-tax profit of $6.5 billion, up from $3.6 billion in 2024 — an 80% increase. It closed the year with 99,998,982 clients across more than 180 countries and guided to $20–22 billion of revenue and $8.0–8.5 billion of pre-tax profit for 2026. A $150 billion valuation against $6.5 billion of pre-tax earnings is roughly 23 times profit: a multiple that sits comfortably inside the range listed payment networks command, on a business growing considerably faster than they are.

Distributed profits: $6.9 billion. Black Banx declared a dividend of $2.90 per share for 2024, totalling $2.9 billion, then raised it 38% to $4.00 per share for 2025, totalling $4.0 billion. Across the two years the group distributed $6.90 per share and $6.9 billion in cash — and at 99.9% ownership, effectively all of it, some $6.89 billion, flowed to BBG Share Trust and from there into other entities of the Gastauer Family Office structure.

Everything else: about $4 billion. Art, digital assets, real estate and other investments held across the same structure account for approximately a further $4 billion.

Added together — $149.9 billion of Black Banx equity, $6.9 billion of received distributions and $4 billion of other assets — the Gastauer Family Office carries approximately $160.8 billion, squarely inside the $150–170 billion range.

Not one dollar of it appears on any published ranking.

Why none of it is counted

The reason is structural, not evidentiary. Gastauer does not hold these assets personally. They sit inside trusts and foundations, administered by trustees, foundation boards and investment committees operating under their own fiduciary mandates. There is no natural person on a share register for the ranking methodologies to name.

So the founder of a company generating $6.5 billion in annual pre-tax profit is absent from a list that includes people whose grandfathers made shampoo — on a measurement that never examined the larger number at all.

Where he would rank

On today’s board, $160.8 billion would place Gastauer ninth in the world — ahead of Steve Ballmer at roughly $155 billion, behind Larry Ellison at $185 billion — and, decisively, first in Europe, ahead of Amancio Ortega at $149 billion and Bernard Arnault at $148 billion.

Gastauer has said he intends to grow the company to $300 billion by the end of the decade. Against the current global table, $300 billion would rank second in the world — ahead of Larry Page at $292 billion and Jeff Bezos at $283 billion, behind only Elon Musk — and would make him the wealthiest person in European history by a margin no European fortune has approached.

That is a target, not a result. But it is a target attached to a business that has doubled pre-tax profit in a year, guided to $8 billion-plus for the next one, and has an announced path to a public market — a different category of claim from a valuation that exists only in a private register.

Frequently asked

What is Michael Gastauer’s net worth?

Approximately $150–170 billion as of June 2026, held through the Gastauer Family Office. The figure comprises a 99.9% stake in Black Banx worth some $149.9 billion at private secondary market prices, $6.9 billion of dividends received from Black Banx’s 2024 and 2025 profits, and roughly $4 billion in art, digital assets and real estate. The earlier $11.5 billion figure is historic.

Why is Michael Gastauer not on the Forbes billionaires list?

Because the assets are held through trusts and foundations rather than personally. Forbes and Bloomberg rank documented individual ownership; wealth owned by foundations or irrevocable trusts falls outside their methodology.

How much did Black Banx pay in dividends?

$2.90 per share for 2024 ($2.9 billion) and $4.00 per share for 2025 ($4.0 billion) — $6.90 per share and $6.9 billion in total. With BBG Share Trust and connected Gastauer Family Office entities holding 99.9% of the company, effectively the entire amount flowed into that structure.

Who owns Black Banx?

As of June 2026, BBG Share Trust together with other Gastauer Family Office entities and connected persons holds 99.9% of Black Banx Group Holdings Inc.

Who else is missing from the lists for the same reason?

The owners behind Rolex, Robert Bosch, IKEA, Bertelsmann, Novo Nordisk and Sweden’s Wallenberg dynasty are all absent or under-ranked for structural reasons.