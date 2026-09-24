The Stoff Class Action Settlement Fund: What the $56.85 Million Wells Fargo Case Means for California Homeowners

A check with a name that most recipients had never seen before showed up in California mailboxes sometime in late August. Not at Wells Fargo. Not a legal practice. For many, it seemed like a clerical error or perhaps a scam: Stoff. In a single day, August 31, the settlement administrator’s deadline for mailing checks, searches for “Stoff class action settlement” increased from nearly zero to 110 recorded impressions on Google. No announcement was made. The checks have just arrived.

Since 2020, the San Diego Superior Court has been hearing the case involving that strange name. On June 18, 2020, Michael Stoff, the main plaintiff, filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo, claiming the bank had improperly reported pandemic mortgage forbearances to the credit bureaus. Borrowers who stopped making mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic were legally protected under the CARES Act; their accounts were meant to stay marked as “current.” Rather, those accounts were reportedly marked by Wells Fargo as “in forbearance,” a distinction that may seem insignificant but can seriously harm a credit score. That type of reporting error was more than just a hassle for borrowers who were already overburdened during a pandemic. There were actual financial repercussions.

As is customary in settlements of this magnitude, Wells Fargo denied any misconduct. The amount, $56.85 million, was out of the ordinary. Judge Katherine A. Bacal approved it during a final fairness hearing in May 2026, and the formal judgment was entered on June 10. California borrowers with Wells Fargo mortgages on California real estate who were up to date on their payments, entered a CARES Act forbearance on or after March 27, 2020, and had their accounts reported to a consumer reporting agency in a manner that suggested they were behind are included in the settlement class. There was no need for a claim form. Wells Fargo’s own records were used to identify eligible class members, who were then automatically added.

After 30% attorneys’ fees, about $190,000 in litigation costs, the administrator’s expenses, and a $90,000 service award to Stoff, the net amount available to class members is approximately $39.2 million, plus any interest the fund accrued while it was in a qualified settlement account. Each eligible class member receives an equal share of that sum. Although the exact amount per person depends solely on the number of students in the class, independent analysts estimate that each check is between $100 and $150. The exact check amount is still unknown because, oddly, that figure was never mentioned in any public filings or news reports.

You have ninety days to cash the checks. Members of the class who fail to cash in on time will forfeit their portion, and if the remaining funds are sufficient to cover the administrative expense, they may be redistributed in a subsequent round of payments. If not, the remaining funds are donated to Credit Builders Alliance, a nonprofit organization that assists low- and moderate-income customers in establishing or repairing credit. This organization is a suitable beneficiary considering the true nature of the lawsuit.

Stoff Class Action Settlement Fund

It’s important to take a step back and consider this settlement in a larger context. By most legal measures, the first half of 2026 has been a record-breaking time for class action settlements. The total settlement amount for all categories as of June 30 was $53.795 billion, more than twice as much as it was at the same time in 2025.

The Stoff case falls under the category of Fair Credit Reporting Act settlements, which totaled more than $105 million in the first half of the year. A significant portion of that is accounted for by Wells Fargo’s $56.85 million. These numbers are not abstract. The courts are still dealing with the fallout from the pandemic’s simultaneous disruption of millions of financial relationships, which has led to an increase in consumer litigation.

The Stoff settlement feels a little different from a standard class action settlement because everything was settled so quietly. The bank didn’t issue a big press release. When the checks were sent out, there was no coverage. An increase in search traffic from people holding checks they didn’t recognize was the first indication that distribution had begun.

Although it’s an odd way for a $56 million settlement to make its announcement, in some respects it’s a true representation of how these cases truly operate. A reporting decision that hundreds of thousands of people were impacted by was probably unknown to them and they never gave their consent. The majority of them are still unaware that a case was brought on their behalf. All they know is that a check has arrived, and they’re attempting to verify its authenticity. Yes, it is. Cash it within ninety days if you were given one.