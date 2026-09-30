Two UK Dividend Stocks Worth Scrutinising as Gilt Yields Bite

UK dividend stocks face a stiff test at the moment: the 10-year gilt is yielding 5.14%, which means the government is paying investors meaningfully for the simplest trade in finance. With equity valuations still stretched, the bar for dividend payers to earn their place in a portfolio has risen. Two names still clear it, though for quite different reasons.

Two UK Dividend Stocks Under the Microscope

AEW UK REIT (LSE: AEWU) owns 34 commercial properties spanning industrial, high street retail, retail warehouse, office and leisure. The shares trade at 106.8p, fractionally below a net asset value of 107.8p as at 30 June 2026, with an 8p annual dividend producing a yield of 7.49%. That alone exceeds the gilt yield, but the durability of the income matters as much as its size.

The 2p quarterly dividend has been paid without interruption for 42 consecutive quarters, covering the Covid disruption and the 2022 gilt crisis. It is now covered by earnings of 7.98p per share. The company has been paying the same 8p annual rate since early 2016, and its five-year property total return stands at 6.67% above the MSCI benchmark, according to the company’s 2025 annual report. A loan-to-gross-asset-value of 25.33% and a property net initial yield of 7.28% fill out a balance sheet that, by REIT standards, carries moderate leverage.

The strategic edge is a weighted average lease expiry of 5.69 years. Short leases allow management to refurbish and re-let at current market rents rather than being locked into long contracts that erode real returns over time. The half-yearly results for the period to 30 September 2024 show the strategy continuing at pace. Citywire named AEWU winner in the UK property category for the sixth consecutive year in 2025, which at least confirms the approach resonates with professional selectors.

The vacancy rate of 9.43% is the obvious pressure point. For a portfolio of this size, empty units absorb income that would otherwise reinforce the dividend. Management’s track record of cycling properties is what underpins the investment case; whether that holds as refinancing conditions evolve is the question to watch over the next two reporting periods.

Admiral’s Buyback Pivot and the Pricing Question

Admiral Group (LSE: ADM) is a different kind of income proposition. The interim dividend fell 39% to 70.5p, which sounds alarming in isolation, but the reduction was accompanied by a £45m share buyback starting in September. The cash return to shareholders continues; the mechanism has shifted.

According to Financial Times Markets data, ADM carries an annual dividend yield of 3.64% and trades on a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, with 306.30 million shares outstanding. Against Legal and General’s 7.6%, that yield looks modest. The case for Admiral rests elsewhere: car insurance reprices annually, which limits the duration of any underwriting error to a single year. Life insurance does not offer that luxury. Admiral’s operating margins have consistently outpaced peers, supported by proprietary pricing data rather than scale alone.

The medium-term catalyst worth watching is management’s guidance that the combined profits of its European operations, UK non-motor and Admiral Money businesses will more than double to above £190m by 2028, against a current analyst consensus of around £135m. UBS analyst Will Hardcastle, writing on the full-year results, also flagged that a pending internal model approval with regulators could trigger a one-off capital distribution, per a note covered by Proactive Investors. Management guided 2026 group profit to be broadly flat year-on-year.

Not everyone is constructive. Goldman Sachs downgraded ADM to Sell on pricing concerns, with the stock having declined approximately 7% since the bank added it to its Buy List on 2 July 2025. Street price targets run from £31.00 to £45.16, a spread that reflects genuine disagreement about whether the current motor insurance pricing cycle continues to favour underwriters or is beginning to turn.

The structural case for Admiral in a world of rising claims costs is the annual repricing mechanism; the near-term risk is that the Goldman thesis proves correct and margin compression arrives sooner than the bull case allows. The internal model approval timeline is the binary trigger: if regulators sign off, a capital distribution follows. If they do not, the buyback programme and the 3.64% yield carry the income thesis on their own.