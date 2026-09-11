Vistra Prices $1.5bn Junior Subordinated Notes Offering

Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) has priced a $1.5bn offering of junior subordinated notes, a form of long-dated debt that ranks below a company’s regular bonds but above its equity in a wind-down – the latest move by the Texas power generator to tidy up its capital structure ahead of two preferred-stock reset dates later this year.

The Irving, Texas-based group first announced the launch of the registered offering on 10 September 2026, then confirmed pricing hours later the same day. The notes were split into two tranches: $850m of Series A notes priced at 7.00%, and $650m of Series B notes priced at 7.25%, both due 2057, according to Investing.com, which first reported the coupon detail.

Why Vistra is raising junior subordinated notes now

VST over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

The timing is not coincidental. Vistra’s press release says net proceeds are earmarked for general corporate purposes, including funding the redemption of its 8.0% Series A and 7.0% Series B preferred stock once those securities hit their five-year reset dates in October and December 2026. Preferred stock resets are the point at which a company can call the shares back at par rather than let the dividend rate float – and with the old preferred paying 7.0-8.0%, refinancing into notes priced at 7.00% and 7.25% is a close call rather than an obvious saving, but it locks in long, 2057-dated maturities rather than perpetual instruments that could reset again.

The new notes are junior subordinated, unsecured obligations of Vistra Operations Company LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary, rather than direct obligations of the parent – a structure Vistra has used before. The company priced $1.5bn of senior secured notes through the same operating subsidiary in a private offering back in May 2022, so this is a familiar route to market for the group, not a one-off.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Mizuho, MUFG and Truist Securities acted as joint book-running managers, Investing.com reported, with the deal sold off an already-effective shelf registration – the standing SEC paperwork that lets a company sell securities quickly without filing a fresh prospectus each time. The offering was expected to close on 24 September 2026, subject to customary conditions.

The backdrop: rates, earnings and a name growing rapidly

Vistra is locking in this coupon with the 10-year US Treasury yield at 4.83% as of 9 September 2026, according to Federal Reserve data, up slightly from 4.80% the prior session. That backdrop matters: a 7.00-7.25% coupon on 31-year paper prices in a spread of roughly 220-240 basis points over the risk-free rate (a basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point) – not cheap, but broadly in line with where BBB-range utility credit has traded this year.

The raise also lands against a business that has been throwing off increasingly large, if lumpy, profits. Vistra’s most recent 10-Q showed net income of $305m, or diluted earnings per share of $0.76, for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, on the back of a first quarter that produced net income of $1.029bn. Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 came in at $5.001bn, itself up from $4.25bn a year earlier – a reminder that Vistra’s earnings swing hard with power prices and weather, which is precisely the kind of volatile cash-flow profile that makes locking in fixed-rate, long-dated debt attractive to a treasury team.

Two Vistra insiders, Kristopher E. Moldovan and Scott A. Hudson, each filed a Form 4 with the SEC on 10 September 2026, the same day the pricing was announced – one filing and the other both logged with EDGAR within minutes of each other, though neither discloses the share counts or values involved.

Vistra shares closed at $146.75 on 10 September, down 1.4% on the day but still up 4.6% over the preceding 20 trading days, having ranged between $135.66 and $154.45 over that stretch on consolidated US exchange data. Short-selling activity ticked higher into the pricing: FINRA’s daily short-sale ratio, which measures the share of reported volume attributable to short sales, rose from 0.359 on 8 September to 0.559 on 10 September itself – a jump worth noting given the coincidence with the notes pricing, though a single day’s move in that ratio is thin evidence of anything beyond ordinary hedging around a bond deal.

What the reset dates mean for holders of the old preferred stock

Vistra Corp. revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

For holders of Vistra’s existing 8.0% Series A and 7.0% Series B preferred stock, the practical effect of this raise is that redemption at the October and December 2026 reset dates now looks well funded rather than merely flagged as an intention. Preferred investors who might otherwise have expected their dividend rate to float to a new, market-set level at reset will instead most likely see their shares called at par, with Vistra swapping that capital for the newly priced 7.00% and 7.25% notes maturing in 2057. The gap between the old preferred coupons and the new note coupons is narrow enough that this reads less as an aggressive cost-cutting exercise than as a maturity extension – trading perpetual, resettable preferred stock for fixed, long-dated debt at a broadly similar all-in cost.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.