Azets Wealth Management promotes Will Bleasdale and Graeme Dreghorn to senior roles in Scotland

Azets Wealth Management has promoted two of its Scottish advisers to senior roles as it prepares for another year of growth, the firm said.

Azets said Edinburgh-based Will Bleasdale becomes Head of Advice at Azets Wealth Management, which is part of the international accountancy and business advisory group Azets, and Glasgow-based Graeme Dreghorn becomes a Partner. Azets said both will be responsible for supporting the growth and strategic direction of the practice, in roles that also include helping the firm evolve its approach to client services and business development.

What the firm said

Mark Parkinson, CEO at Azets Wealth Management, said: “Will and Graeme have played a huge role in the development of our business in Scotland since joining us in 2023, building their teams in Edinburgh and Glasgow from a standing start, and their well-earned promotions reflect this and the role they will play as we carry on growing.”

He added: “Both are superb advisors, colleagues and people managers, and will be able to help me and my senior team continue to grow the business while maintaining our focus on providing the finest quality client advice and support and developing our team.”

Azets said Azets Wealth Management has grown from 40 people to more than 100 over the last two years through a combination of organic growth and two acquisitions: Laurus Associates in January 2025 and Evans Falco LLP in November 2025.

Growth plans and policy demand

Parkinson said: “The last two years have seen an increased demand for our services and support as we grew our presence across the UK and became more recognised in the marketplace, and we have every ambition to continue that growth over the next 12 months through a number of strategic acquisitions.”

He also pointed to government policy changes as a driver of demand: “Changes in Government policy, for example from 6 April 2027 pension funds being subject to IHT have meant that we’ve seen an increased demand for advice on how best to manage wealth, assets, and investments and we’ve been able to help people understand which course of action is right for them and their families depending on their circumstances and the type of assets and investments they hold.”

The two advisers

According to Azets, Bleasdale has worked in wealth management for more than a decade and is qualified as both a Chartered Financial Planner and a Fellow of the Personal Finance Society. Azets said he has expertise in cashflow planning and works with clients to build and implement financial plans.

Azets said Dreghorn brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services and leads the Glasgow office. It described him as a Certified Financial Planner, a Chartered Wealth Manager and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment, who specialises in holistic financial planning for individuals and families and in cashflow modelling.

Scottish Financial News reported on 9 October that Azets had promoted six senior leaders to partner across its audit and wealth management teams in Scotland, and that Dreghorn and Bleasdale were the two wealth management promotions. It described Dreghorn as having more than 20 years’ experience in financial planning and cashflow modelling, and Bleasdale as having spent more than a decade in senior strategic wealth management roles. It quoted Greig McKnight, regional managing director for Scotland at Azets, as saying: “Graeme and Will bring a complementary set of expertise in wealth management.” The report described both as chartered financial planners and as gaining promotion to Partner; it did not mention the Head of Advice title.

The firm’s acquisitions

Accountancy Today reported in November 2025 that Azets Wealth Management agreed to acquire Evans Falco, a firm of chartered financial planners based in Redruth, Cornwall. Private Banker International also covered the earlier purchase of Laurus Associates, which it said provides personal and corporate advice on investments, pensions and life assurance.

Azets describes itself as an international business advisory group with 9,000 local experts in 190 locations across eight countries and more than 100,000 clients.