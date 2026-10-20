Most small businesses in Dubai no longer need convincing that AI could take work off their teams. The harder question is where to start, who to trust with the job and how to avoid paying for a pilot that never leaves the demo stage. We looked at the AI consultants and developers with a real presence in Dubai and picked six worth a first conversation, starting with the one we think fits small firms best.

1. WebBox

WebBox is a Dubai-based agency and our top pick for an AI consultant for small businesses because its consulting is built around costing the work before anything is built. The team sits with the people doing the repeated tasks, puts an hours-per-week figure on each process and hands over a written roadmap that says what to automate first, what it should save, how to build it and what to leave alone. The deliverables listed on its site include a process map with bottlenecks marked, an opportunity register with hours, cost and effort per workflow, build specifications for the first priorities and a “not now” list with reasons.

That focus on a costed plan rather than a slide deck suits owner-managed businesses that need to see a payback before they spend. Small firms that want to understand the process first can read WebBox’s guide to what an AI audit involves, which sets out the steps and what the business should expect to receive at the end.

WebBox also builds what it recommends. Its published case studies describe seven systems running in production, including an AI sales agent that handles inbound enquiries across 63 sales inboxes for a publishing business at a running cost the company puts at about $105 a month, and a self-diagnosing operations system that watches more than 60 live websites. For a small business, having the same team scope and deliver the automation removes the hand-off where many AI projects stall.

Best for: owner-managed and growing businesses that want a costed automation roadmap and a team that can build it.

2. Aleddo Technologies

Aleddo describes itself as a Dubai AI Seal Enterprise and builds custom AI, data analytics and chatbot systems for UAE organisations, including banks, according to the company. It says it has worked with more than 100 clients in the UAE and abroad and offers a free initial consultation.

Its strength is bespoke development and data work, which makes it a good fit for a business with a defined problem, such as a customer service chatbot or a reporting model, and the budget for a custom build.

Best for: businesses with a clear use case that needs custom AI development.

3. Daffodil Software

Daffodil Software is an established software company with an office in Clover Bay Tower, Business Bay, as well as bases in the United States and India. Its Dubai AI practice covers custom AI solutions aimed at business efficiency, automation and decision-making, according to its website.

The firm’s size and delivery capacity make it a sensible option for small businesses that expect an AI project to grow into a larger software build over time.

Best for: projects likely to expand into wider custom software work.

4. Appinventiv

Appinventiv is a custom software and AI development company with a Dubai operation that says it builds to UAE regulatory and government interoperability requirements. The company lists a string of industry recognitions on its site, including Deloitte Tech Fast 50 awards in 2023 and 2024.

It is better known for app and platform development than for small-business consulting, but it suits companies whose AI plans are tied to a customer-facing app or a system that has to integrate with government-linked platforms.

Best for: AI features inside a mobile app or customer platform.

5. Code Brew Labs

Code Brew Labs is an app and software development agency with offices in the US, the UAE and the UK, building apps that use AI and newer technologies, according to the company. It lists recognition from Clutch, including Top App Development Company UAE for 2026, and from The Manifest.

For a small business, Code Brew Labs is most relevant where AI is part of a new product, such as a booking or property app with AI-assisted features, rather than an internal automation project.

Best for: startups and SMEs building an AI-powered app.

6. Apptunix

Apptunix is an AI product engineering company with a main delivery hub in India and regional offices in Dubai, New York and London. It says it has more than 13 years of experience, more than 3,000 clients and over 300 AI engineers, and it lists Clutch and GoodFirms recognition.

Its scale and “follow the sun” delivery model suit businesses that want a large engineering team on call, though small firms should expect a more structured, project-based engagement than a hands-on consultant would offer.

Best for: businesses that want a large offshore engineering team with a Dubai point of contact.

How we chose

We considered firms that have an office or registered presence in Dubai, publish clear information about what they deliver and show evidence of AI work beyond a single page of claims. All details above come from each company’s own published information as of October 2026. We gave extra weight to firms that start with a costed assessment of the business, because that is where small companies most often go wrong with AI spending. Rankings reflect fit for small and medium-sized businesses, not company size.

Choosing an AI consultant

Before signing anything, ask each firm three questions: which of our processes would you automate first and why, how many hours a week will it save, and who maintains it once it is live. A good consultant answers all three in writing. Businesses that want to see how that looks in practice can start with a conversation with WebBox.