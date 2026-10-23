Deckers Hospitality Group acquires Malton drinks wholesaler Tate-Smith, founded in 1888

Deckers Hospitality Group has acquired Tate-Smith Limited, a North Yorkshire wholesaler of soft and alcoholic drinks that has been in the same family for six generations, according to the advisers who acted on the sale. The price has not been disclosed.

The business, established in Malton in 1888, will continue to trade as Tate-Smith Ltd, the advisers said. TheBusinessDesk reported the deal on 22 October, describing the target as a 138-year-old business that supplies soft and alcoholic drinks to customers across North Yorkshire and saying the acquisition supports Deckers’ growth and expansion plans.

What changes, and what does not

According to the announcement, all current staff will remain in place. Harry Tate-Smith, the son of Paul Tate-Smith, will continue in the business as Trading Director to support its future development.

Paul Tate-Smith, who with Cate Tate-Smith was a shareholder in the company, said: “The business has been in our family for six generations, but the time was right to hand over the reins to a company that can take Tate-Smith to the next level. We’re confident that the Deckers team will do just that by continuing to look after and grow our customer base, and we’re delighted that our son, Harry, can continue to play a role in that.”

Maxwell Brierley of Deckers Hospitality Group said: “Like us Tate-Smith is a family-run business with an impressive history. We felt it was the perfect fit for us as we continue to develop and grow our portfolio, and we welcome them to our family.”

The buyer

The announcement describes Deckers Hospitality Group as a family-run hospitality, wholesale and e-commerce business based in Rochdale, led by siblings Max Brierley and Victoria Cosgrove. It says the purchase is a strategic addition to the group’s portfolio and reflects a commitment to investing in well-established businesses with strong heritage and loyal customer bases.

The target on the public register

Companies House lists Tate-Smith Limited under company number 00653307 as an active private limited company, incorporated on 21 March 1960, with its registered office at Sundella House, Castlegate, Malton, North Yorkshire. Its registered activities are the wholesale of fruit and vegetable juices, mineral water and soft drinks, and the wholesale of wine, beer, spirits and other alcoholic beverages. The register shows its latest accounts were made up to 31 January 2026 and its last confirmation statement was dated 20 April 2026.

The 1960 incorporation date refers to the registered company. The 1888 date is the year the trading business was founded in Malton, according to the announcement and to the company’s own description of itself.

The advisers

AAB and Schofield Sweeney advised the selling shareholders, Paul and Cate Tate-Smith, the announcement said.

AAB’s corporate finance team, which advised the shareholders throughout the transaction, was led by corporate finance partner Patrick Lynch and supported by Daniel Lightbody. The Leeds transactional tax team, led by Kate Naylor and Helen Wilkinson, also supported the work.

Legal advice on the sale came from the corporate and property teams at Schofield Sweeney, led by corporate partner Michael Cantwell and supported by Alex Aitken and Victoria Boothby.

Deckers was advised by the national law firm Pannone Corporate LLP and by Cowgills, part of the Sumer Group, the announcement said.

Terms

The purchase price, the completion date and the funding of the transaction are not disclosed. The announcement describes the deal as bringing together two established family businesses and ensuring continuity for customers and employees.