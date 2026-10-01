Europe’s Nuclear Contracts Back Rolls-Royce SMR Ambitions

Rolls-Royce SMR ambitions are moving from boardroom rhetoric to signed contracts, with the company now holding commitments to deliver small modular reactors in the UK, Sweden and the Czech Republic — a pipeline that lends substance to chief executive Tufan Erginbilgiç’s claim that artificial intelligence could eventually propel Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) to become the UK’s highest-valued company, implying a £228bn market capitalisation and a share price of £31.54.

That target is not a near-term forecast. It is a directional statement of intent. But the contractual progress accumulated over the past twelve months gives it more grounding than it had when Erginbilgiç first floated the idea.

Rolls-Royce SMR Ambitions Crystallise Across Three European Markets

Rolls-Royce’s press release dated 15 June 2026 confirmed that Rolls-Royce SMR had been selected by Videberg Kraft to deliver three SMRs on Sweden’s west coast, constituting Sweden’s first new nuclear power plant in more than forty years. Videberg Kraft is owned by Swedish utility Vattenfall AB and Industrikraft i Sverige AB. The company describes itself as ‘the only company with multiple contractual commitments to deliver SMR units in Europe’ and states it has been ‘successful in every competitively tendered SMR selection process in Europe.’

In the UK, Rolls-Royce SMR’s progress page confirms the company was selected by Great British Energy Nuclear as the preferred technology following a two-year assessment, with a contract subsequently signed to begin deployment at Gwyndod on Ynys Môn in North Wales. Key steam turbine components for those first three reactors will be manufactured at Siemens Energy’s Newcastle site.

In September 2026, Rolls-Royce SMR and ČEZ Group signed an Early Works Contract for the Czech Republic’s first SMR programme at the Temelín nuclear site, covering site-specific design, licensing and permitting, and supporting planned deployment of up to 3GW of clean energy.

To prepare for serial delivery across all three markets, Rolls-Royce SMR has announced the Pioneer Works facility in Derby, its first manufacturing development centre, where it will establish build processes, precision assembly and advanced testing. The supply chain is extending: Rolls-Royce SMR’s press releases confirm that ŠKODA JS has been awarded a contract to design and supply key reactor control systems.

Data Centre Orders Already Provide the Bridge Revenue

SMRs will not generate a single kilowatt-hour for paying customers until at least 2030. In the interim, Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division is doing rather well out of AI-driven demand for conventional backup power. Orders in the data centre energy business climbed more than 50% in the first half of 2026, according to chief financial officer Helen McCabe, who disclosed the figure during a half-year earnings appearance on Squawk Box Europe on 30 July. That is a meaningful acceleration, and it comes from a position of scale: Rolls-Royce describes itself as one of the three largest suppliers of emergency power systems for the global data centre market, with more than 10GW of installed capacity in mtu emergency power gensets. It also claims to be the only major player in the sector offering both diesel and gas gensets alongside high-power dynamic UPS systems.

The connection to AI is direct. Hyperscalers need reliable, uninterruptible power for their compute clusters. Erginbilgiç’s argument is that Rolls-Royce can serve that need at every timescale: diesel and gas gensets today, SMRs by the next decade. The 50%-plus order surge in H1 2026 suggests the near-term leg of that argument is already working.

The Risks Have Not Shrunk to Match the Ambition

The setup is more credible than it was a year ago, but several risks remain in plain view. The first is the technology itself. The first Rolls-Royce SMR is not due online until 2030, and nuclear projects have a well-documented tendency to slip. Until these reactors operate at commercial scale, the engineering and economic case remains partly theoretical.

The second is the demand side. AI applications are still largely pre-revenue for the companies running them, and the anticipated productivity gains for enterprise users have yet to show up cleanly in corporate results. If AI investment cycles compress or capital rotation away from the sector gathers pace, the pipeline of SMR offtakers could narrow.

The third is valuation. Erginbilgiç’s £31.54 share-price target implies a journey that requires both the SMR programme to deliver on schedule and the broader AI infrastructure build-out to sustain its current trajectory. That is a compound bet, and each variable carries its own risk premium.

Rolls-Royce is no longer positioning on a speculative future. It holds contracts in three countries and a data centre order book growing at pace. The first operational reactor in 2030 is the test that will confirm or challenge the rest of the thesis.