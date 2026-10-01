Greggs Share Value 2026: Rally Fades as Restructuring Reshapes the Outlook

The Greggs share value 2026 debate has grown materially more complex since the stock surged 23% on first-half results, then slipped 8.7%. Two developments since that 29 July announcement have shifted the calculus: a guidance upgrade that supersedes the initial flat-earnings outlook, and a manufacturing restructuring that adds near-term cash costs in exchange for promised savings from 2028.

What the First-Half Numbers Actually Show

The headline figures from Greggs’ H1 2026 interim results were solid across the board. Sales rose 7.2%, operating profit 22.9%, and diluted EPS of 55p beat analyst forecasts of 50.1p by 9.8%. Profit before tax climbed 19.7% to £76 million, while cost inflation guidance was trimmed to 2% from 3%, with no additional autumn pricing planned.

Per the LSE interim results announcement dated 28 July 2026, Greggs’ share of UK food-service visits rose 0.3 percentage points to 8.7% for the 12 months to June 2026. Store expansion appears to be drawing new customers: even when a new outlet opens near an existing one, like-for-like sales at the older site fall only 5% on average.

The less comfortable details: franchise like-for-like sales rose just 1.3%, the comparison partly flattered by adverse weather in H1 2025. The balance sheet closed the half with £15.9 million of net cash against £454.2 million in recognised lease liabilities. B2B delivery expanded from £116.3 million to £137.5 million, and Greggs launched a Bake-at-Home grocery line with Tesco while extending its Iceland range, broadening reach beyond the traditional high-street footprint.

Greggs Share Value 2026 Hinges on Infrastructure and Restructuring

Capital expenditure has already been substantially cut. Full-year 2026 capex guidance was reduced from an initial £200 million to around £180 million, compared with £287.5 million in 2025, per the interim results document. The new Derby and Kettering national distribution centres are designed together to support logistics capacity for up to 3,500 shops. Against that backdrop, Greggs has targeted £11 million in structural cost savings for 2026, of which £7 million had been delivered at the time of the interim report.

The newer variable is manufacturing consolidation. Per a report by Alliance News via Morningstar, Greggs is considering closing four manufacturing sites in a restructuring that could make around 740 roles redundant over two and a half years, at a total cash cost of approximately £60 million (around £40 million in capital expenditure and £20 million in disruption costs and redundancy payments). The plan is expected to generate annual pre-tax operating cost savings of around £20 million, realised across the 2028 and 2029 financial years.

A subsequent trading update, covering the 13 weeks to 26 September and reported by Proactive Investors, upgraded full-year 2026 guidance to a ‘modestly improved outcome’, an upward revision from the ‘broadly flat’ assessment given at the July results. Total sales in that 13-week period rose 7.7%. The Derby centre is scheduled to begin frozen storage and picking in Q4 2026, with the more automated Kettering facility following in 2027.

Where the Analysts Stand

Broker opinion on the Greggs share value 2026 picture is split, with three of five covering analysts carrying a Buy rating and two a Hold. Price targets diverge by more than 470 pence between the most bullish and most cautious forecasts, per data from Investing.com:

Broker Rating Price Target Prior Target Date JPMorgan Buy 2,210p 2,050p 30 Jul 2026 Barclays Buy 2,185p 1,750p 30 Jul 2026 Berenberg Buy 2,200p 2,090p 31 Jul 2026 RBC Capital Hold 1,960p 1,830p 31 Jul 2026 Jefferies Hold 1,740p 1,610p 28 Aug 2026

J.P. Morgan’s initiation note had characterised Greggs as a structural sector winner, citing a 61.7% gross margin in 2024, roughly double the 30-35% range attributed to sector peers, and return on invested capital above 20%. The broker also noted the stock traded at approximately a 40% discount to its 10-year historical averages on P/E, EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales, a gap that the subsequent rally has begun to close.

Set against that framing, for full-year 2025 Greggs reported profit before tax of £171.9 million, down 9.4% from £189.8 million in 2024, on sales of £2,151 million, per Investing.com’s full-year 2025 results coverage. The operating margin compressed from 9.7% to 8.7%. That is what heavy capital investment looks like on the income statement, and the restructuring adds a further round of cash costs before the savings materialise.

The guidance upgrade from ‘broadly flat’ to ‘modestly improved’ is a genuine shift in tone from management. Whether it holds into the second half depends on the Derby ramp proceeding without disruption and restructuring costs remaining contained. The £20 million annual saving projected for 2028 and 2029 is the concrete figure to track: if the manufacturing consolidation stays on schedule, the bull case acquires a payoff date that is no longer purely hypothetical.