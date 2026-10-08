Healey Fiscal Discipline Speech Sets Up October Budget Battle

Chancellor John Healey’s fiscal discipline speech, delivered at a manufacturing centre in Coventry on 7 September, drew a clear line under the approach of his predecessor: gilt yields must come down, the debt trajectory must reverse, and the upcoming Budget will be built around rules rather than ambition. The immediate backdrop was unforgiving. Ten-year gilt yields had already risen above 5.29% on 2 September, a 19-year high, and by 10 September they had pushed a further 10 basis points to 5.378%, their highest since July 2007, on the eve of the global financial crisis.

The Debt Numbers Behind Healey’s Fiscal Discipline Speech

Healey’s framing was built around a long-run debt chart that leaves little room for comfort. Public sector net debt excluding the public sector banks stood at £2.7 trillion, or 98.3% of GDP, at the end of the financial year 2023 to 2024, up from 33.5% of GDP at the end of FY 2004 to 2005. The chancellor told his Coventry audience that debt as a share of GDP has risen from 64% in 2009 to almost 100% today, and placed the blame squarely on successive Conservative governments.

The cost of carrying that stock of debt is now material. In the financial year 2024/25, government net debt interest spending reached £106 billion, equivalent to 3.6% of GDP or 8.2% of all government spending. Healey put this in political terms: ‘There’s nothing progressive about the government spending £1 in £10 on debt interest.’ In the full financial year to March 2026, the government borrowed a further £128bn, and public sector net debt now stands at nearly £3 trillion.

On the debt metric that now governs fiscal targets, the picture differs slightly. The October 2024 Budget, under then-Chancellor Rachel Reeves, switched the target measure from public sector net debt excluding public sector banks to public sector net financial liabilities (PSNFL). Under PSNFL, total debt was £2.7tn at the end of June 2026, equivalent to 84.5% of GDP. The fiscal rules announced at the Autumn Budget 2024 require the current budget to be in surplus and PSNFL to be falling as a share of GDP by the financial year ending March 2030.

Fiscal Rules, the Truss Premium and What the Budget May Bring

Healey was direct about the bond-market inheritance. He said borrowing costs were around the G7 average until the Truss budget ‘crashed the economy […] Since 2022 we have been paying that Truss penalty as we battle to re-establish belief in Britain.’ Bloomberg reported that Healey said he would build on his predecessor’s efforts to re-establish UK credibility in international bond markets, describing growth as his top priority alongside fiscal discipline.

His commitment to the existing rules was stated without qualification: ‘On my first day in the Treasury I said fiscal discipline was my first priority as chancellor. It underwrites every promise this government makes and the Prime Minister and I are in lockstep in our commitment to meeting the fiscal rules at the upcoming budget: to balancing the books, with a buffer to protect against uncertainty, to controlling borrowing to bear down on inflation and reducing long term pressures on our public finances.’

Those four pillars, first outlined in a separate earlier address to Treasury staff, are fiscal discipline, growth in every postcode, Backing Britain (prioritising British procurement across transport, energy, defence and technology), and wealth creation. The Coventry speech added detail on two of them: a commitment to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses by 25% before the end of this parliament in 2029, and changes to the Treasury Green Book to skew public investment towards projects with ‘more long-term potential.’

On devolution, Healey announced a roadmap to fiscal devolution at the Budget, including greater business rates retention for local councils and a share of local income tax for every mayoral strategic authority, beginning in 2028. Investment decisions will also start to incorporate ‘economic potential analysis,’ judging regions on what they could become rather than their current state.

Healey refused to answer any questions about the Budget’s content, saying: ‘If I respond to speculation now that will only fuel more speculation. Every chancellor would say “that’s for the Budget”, and I will set out my plans and the future route for the government for this country at that Budget.’ On tax, he stood by the 2024 Labour manifesto’s pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT on working people, though that commitment leaves other taxes open.

The Budget is scheduled for 28 October. Gilt markets, now at a 19-year yield high, will be watching whether the fiscal rules survive contact with the spending pressures Healey has so far declined to quantify. A credible spending review alongside the fiscal statement, rather than broad commitments, is the next test of whether the bond market’s patience holds. Meanwhile, a Help to Buy-style scheme called ‘Your First Home’, offering a 20% equity loan on new-build properties with a deposit as low as 2.5%, was announced in parallel by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, funded by reprioritising existing budgets.