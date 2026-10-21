Meta Ordered to Pay $25bn Penalty in New Mexico Privacy Case

A court in New Mexico has ordered Meta Platforms (META) to pay $25bn after a jury found the company misled consumers about its data privacy practices in connection with the Cambridge Analytica scandal, as first reported by CNBC and confirmed by Reuters. The Meta New Mexico penalty ranks among the largest single-state civil judgments ever imposed on a US corporation, and it arrives alongside a reminder that the headline number is a court’s discretionary compromise rather than a simple arithmetic outcome.

How $219.5bn became $25bn

META over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

The jury found Facebook committed 43,899,725 separate violations of New Mexico’s Unfair Practices Act, according to the New Mexico Department of Justice. Each violation carries a statutory penalty of up to $5,000, which by Axios’s reporting gave Judge Francis Mathew a theoretical ceiling of $219.5bn before he exercised discretion to cut the award to $25bn, as detailed by Axios. The final figure sits roughly in the middle of the two sides’ positions: the state had asked for $35bn to $40bn, while Meta argued the penalty should be capped near $3.4bn, according to The Hill.

New Mexico’s Attorney General, Raúl Torrez, called the judgment “one of the single largest — if not the largest — single state verdict against the company in American history,” per the same report, and said the proceeds are earmarked for public education funding in the state. The penalty will also accrue interest at 15% a year until it is paid in full, according to KOB 4 — a clock that matters a great deal if the case drags through appeal.

Not final, and not the only New Mexico case this year

It very likely will drag. Meta’s chief legal officer, C.J. Mahoney, said the company is confident it will prevail on appeal, CNBC reported, underscoring that the judgment is not yet final and the $25bn has not changed hands. This is also New Mexico’s second major verdict against Meta in 2026 alone: a separate jury ordered the company to pay $375m in March over child-safety and predator-access claims, followed by a further $567m court order in August, according to France24/AFP. The New Mexico case is distinct from, and additional to, the roughly $18bn multistate settlement Meta reached with 48 other states over related Cambridge Analytica allegations — New Mexico was the only state that took its claim all the way to trial rather than settling, the same report notes.

The underlying facts stretch back a decade: a personality-quiz app harvested data from tens of millions of Facebook users, which was later passed to the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica for targeted advertising ahead of the 2016 US election. Former New Mexico attorney general Hector Balderas filed the state’s lawsuit in 2021; Torrez, his successor, carried it through to verdict.

A penalty bigger than a quarter’s profit – almost

Meta Platforms, Inc. revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

However the appeal plays out, $25bn is a number worth sitting with. Meta’s net income came to $15.85bn in the three months to 30 June 2026 and $26.77bn in the first quarter of the year, according to its 10-Q filings with the SEC. The penalty, in other words, is larger than one recent quarter’s profit and close to matching the best quarter Meta has reported in the past two years — a scale that explains why “landmark” is not overstatement, even if the company’s balance sheet can absorb it without existential strain.

Positioning data gives a clue to how traders were reading the risk beforehand. The share of Meta’s daily trading volume accounted for by short sales — bets that the stock would fall — had been drifting down through October, from 0.444 on 9 October to 0.297 by 20 October, the day before the ruling, per FINRA’s short-sale data. That is not the profile of a market bracing for a shock verdict, and shares were reported as little changed on the day the ruling landed, with BeInCrypto attributing the muted reaction to a strong third-quarter earnings report overshadowing the penalty news rather than investors shrugging off the liability itself.

What happens next

The practical question is collection, not the number on the page. With Meta signalling an appeal it says it expects to win, and interest accruing at 15% a year in the meantime, the gap between a jury’s finding and a cheque being written could stretch on for years — and New Mexico’s own history with Meta this year suggests this will not be the last verdict either side has to absorb.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.