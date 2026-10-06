SpaceX Stock Valuation at a Crossroads After 50% Post-IPO Crash

SpaceX stock valuation is the central debate in growth investing right now: SPCX surged from its $142 offer price to $225 before giving back half those gains, and the stock has since returned to trade near where it started. The question is whether that round trip represents an entry point or a trap, and the underlying financials pull firmly in both directions.

What the Numbers Actually Say

The headline multiple is 41 times forward sales, set against a market capitalisation of $1.8 trillion and 2026 revenue estimates of $44.6 billion. That is a richer multiple than most mega-cap technology names, and it demands a growth story that holds together quarter after quarter.

So far, the growth story has largely held. Q2 2026 revenue came in at $7.81 billion, up 92% from $4.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, and beat analyst consensus estimates of $6.93 billion, according to The Guardian. The Q2 net loss of $541 million also beat the consensus estimate of approximately $1.9 billion, a material improvement from the $4.3 billion net loss recorded in Q1.

For context on the full picture, Yahoo Finance reported full-year 2025 figures from the prospectus: consolidated revenue of $18.674 billion, an operating loss of $2.589 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $6.584 billion. Q1 2026 revenue came in at $4.694 billion, with an operating loss of $1.943 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.127 billion. The trajectory from Q1 to Q2 is encouraging on both the top line and profitability measures.

The five metrics that matter most to the valuation thesis are summarised below.

Metric Q2 2026 / Current Commentary Revenue $7.81bn (+92% YoY) Beat $6.93bn consensus Net loss $541m Beat est. of ~$1.9bn; improved from $4.3bn in Q1 Adjusted EBITDA $3,538m Positive; supporting cash-generation thesis Capital expenditure $18.37bn (235% of revenue) Dominant drag on free cash flow Forward sales multiple 41x ($1.8trn / $44.6bn est.) Above most mega-cap tech peers

One source conflict is worth flagging: the snippet cites Q2 capital expenditure as $18.4 billion; the FinanceFeeds analysis states $18.37 billion, a rounding difference. The more precise figure is $18.37 billion. Either way, first-half 2026 capital expenditure totalled $28.5 billion, generating approximately negative $25.0 billion in free cash flow, with most of the spend attributed to AI infrastructure rather than launch operations.

The SpaceX Stock Valuation Case: Bull and Bear

The bull case rests on two growth engines. SpaceX holds approximately 80% of the commercial rocket-launch market, and Starlink added 1.7 million subscribers in Q2 alone, taking the total to 12 million. Starlink revenues grew 51% in 2024 and 18% in 2025, with the rate of expansion easing as the business scales. The AI infrastructure segment generated $2.56 billion in Q2, beating estimates. If revenue growth holds above 60% and margins continue to improve, a 25-to-30 times sales multiple could support a share price of $250 to $300.

The bear case cuts at the capex line. Spending $18.37 billion on capital expenditure in a single quarter, equivalent to 235% of that quarter’s revenue, leaves almost no room for near-term free cash flow. The most bearish analyst target sits at $63, questioning whether the company can generate meaningful cash before the market loses patience. A second target of $75, set in mid-August, doubts the AI growth assumptions underpinning the thesis. Multiple compression to 15-to-20 times sales would imply fair value below $100.

The lockup calendar adds a structural overlay. The first expiry triggered a 23% two-day rally; subsequent tranches running through December will each test how deep retail demand actually runs. Elon Musk reportedly sought to reserve up to 30% of the offering for retail investors, roughly three times the standard allocation, precisely to build a more stable shareholder base. Whether that strategy holds under continued selling pressure is the next observable test.

Analyst targets span $63 to $450, with the average sitting around $232. The 424(b)(4) final prospectus confirms the Class A common stock listed on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX. The company was incorporated in Texas in 2024, having originally been founded as a Delaware corporation on 14 March 2002. Its auditors at PricewaterhouseCoopers noted the company’s significant transactions with related parties, a disclosure that the prospectus carries prominently.

The next earnings report is the clearest near-term binary: either revenue growth holds above 60% and capex begins to moderate, or the multiple faces another compression. At 41 times forward sales with negative free cash flow measured in the tens of billions, the margin for narrative disappointment is thin.