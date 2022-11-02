How much is an mot

In general, you can expect to pay around £30 for an MOT, which is carried out at a garage or testing station. In some cases, it may be cheaper to have your vehicle tested independently. If you’re planning on getting your car tested at a garage, you’ll need to book an appointment with them in advance so that they can allocate the time needed for the test.

The Vehicle and Operator Services Agency (VOSA) sets standards for all UK vehicles to adhere to when driving on public roads. The standard MOT test consists of four parts: Visual checks – The examiner will check that there are no obvious signs of damage or corrosion on any part of your vehicle.

Steering & suspension – The examiner will check that steering is tight enough so that there’s no excessive play within the steering column itself, while they will also ensure that suspension components are working properly without any

What is involved in an MOT test

An MOT test is a compulsory test of your vehicle’s roadworthiness. It’s carried out at least once every 12 months, and if your vehicle fails its test you’ll be given a deadline by which it must pass another (free) one.

The most common reasons for failure are

Tyres that have a tread depth of less than 1.6mm (1/16 inch)

A defective windscreen or sidelight glass (any crack or damage)

Incorrectly fitted tyre pressures (too high or low)

A defective headlamp aim – ie, the beam isn’t aimed correctly at all times

More serious defects such as faulty brakes, steering or suspension could also result in an MOT failure

How long will an MOT take

The length of your MOT depends on the vehicle you’re driving. The average cost of an MOT is £54.35 according to the RAC. This includes the test fee and a year’s road tax. The test takes around an hour, but this varies depending on the type of vehicle you’re driving.

For example, if your car is a classic car it will take longer as there’s more to check than with other cars. You can book an MOT online or by phone with most garages and dealerships, though some have restrictions on certain types of vehicles.

Are there any discounts available for MOTs

A vehicle test is required every year by law. The test is called the MOT (Ministry of Transport) and it’s carried out by a garage or mechanic. The cost of an MOT varies depending on the age, make and model of your vehicle, but can cost anything between £40 and £200. You can check your MOT certificate to see what work needs to be carried out before your next test.

Yes – you can get a discount if your car is more than three years old or has been off the road for over six months, but only if you have the relevant certificate from a recognised body that confirms this. Other discounts may be available for certain types of vehicles including: Cars with fewer than four wheels and weighing less than 550kg, including invalid carriages Electric vehicles.

How much is an MOT

At this time, it’s $54.85. That’s the price for a standard test on a private car or van. The government has confirmed that the fee will rise to $64 in 2020 and then by inflation plus 2% every year after that. How much does an MOT cost? The cost of an MOT depends on what type of vehicle you’re testing, and whether it has been tested before.

What do I need to know about the new MOT fees? In March 2019, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling announced that from 2020 the cost of an MOT would rise by inflation plus 2% for cars and vans up to 3-year-olds, and by 5% for cars over 3 years old and vans over 4 years old. This was part of a package of measures designed to raise an extra £1 billion a year for road maintenance.

Other factors can affect how much your MOT cost will be

The cost of an MOT varies from garage to garage and can also be affected by the type of car you have. An MOT test costs between £26 and £80, depending on the age of your car and whether any repairs are needed. The cost of an MOT test is set by law and must be clearly advertised in advance by garages.

You can check the price of an MOT at any garage before booking. Other factors can affect how much your MOT cost will be, such as where your car is tested in the UK and any repairs you ask to be made to your vehicle when it’s with the garage.

Conclusion

As we can see from this MOT price, it costs $54.85 to get your car’s MOT done. Although the cost is only around $1 more than you were probably expecting to pay, the cost of getting an MOT varies depending on your area and the garage or mechanic you choose to use. This is important information if you intend to keep your car for five years and want to ensure that the batteries in your keys aren’t costing you hundreds of extra dollars over that time period as well.