How much money does Elon Musk make a second

Elon Musk, an American Entrepreneur born on June 28, 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa. He is famously known as the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, a company that is revolutionizing the way we think about electric cars. He is also the co-founder, CEO and product architect of Space X, a private space exploration firm that is working on improving access to space.

Elon Musk is an entrepreneur worth $19.5 billion, according to Forbes

He is the founder of multiple companies including SpaceX, Tesla Motors and PayPal. Musk has made his fortune as an investor and businessman but also as a co-founder of Zip2, which was sold to Compaq for $307 million in cash and stock in 1999.

He also co-founded x.com, which later merged with Confinity and became Paypal. Musk was also one of the co-founders of Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX), an aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company which has developed the Falcon 1 and Falcon 9 launch vehicles, both designed to return to Earth safely after launch.

If you divide his net worth by the number of seconds in a day, you get around $2,333 per second

But that’s not accurate because it doesn’t take into account how much time he actually spends working on each dollar. A more realistic estimate would be the amount of money he makes per hour. In 2015, Musk made $13 million per hour from Tesla alone, according to Bloomberg’s math. But that’s not all he made: He also made over $3 million per hour from SpaceX and almost $4 million per hour from SolarCity for a total of about $19 million per hour.

If he works for 40 hours a week, his hourly pay would be around $3 billion

Elon Musk is the CEO of three companies: Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company. According to CNBC, he makes $20 million a year at Tesla and $22 million at SpaceX. He also gets $1.2 billion in stock options each year from both companies, which could eventually be worth more than $50 billion.

But that’s not all! Musk also has other income sources: He owns about 20% of SolarCity and has received about $250 million in cash and stock from selling shares in the company over the past two years. He owns about 22% of Tesla and has received about $200 million in cash from selling shares over the past two years.

A fifth of his Tesla shares are eligible for vesting at the end of this year

Elon Musk’s net worth is $23.6 billion, and that’s before you consider the $1.4 billion he made from selling his Tesla shares in April. When you do factor in those shares, Musk’s net worth rises to about $25.2 billion. That will add another $1.9 billion to Musk’s net worth but it won’t be enough to land him on the Forbes 400 list of billionaires.

In order to make it onto next year’s list, Musk would need an additional $3 billion or so in wealth enough to put him in the top 10 richest people in America right now. According to the SEC filing, Musk will receive 9,757,638 shares of stock that are eligible for vesting over a ten-year period. The first 1,104,774 shares vested on January 1st. The next 2,637,782 will vest on January 1st of each following year until 2022.

That means a fifth of his Tesla shares are eligible for vesting at the end of this year. According to Forbes’ calculations, if Tesla’s share price doesn’t fluctuate too much between now and then, Musk could earn as much as $2 billion from this batch alone more than twice what he made from selling more than 20 million shares when he first took the company public in 2010.

Tesla has hit a series of goals that have allowed Musk to unlock stock options

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Motors, a company that makes cars that run on electricity. He’s also the CEO of SpaceX, which makes rockets and spacecraft. Musk is a billionaire, but he doesn’t make anywhere near as much money as you might think.

How much money does Elon Musk make a second, Tesla has hit a series of goals that have allowed Musk to unlock stock options he’s accumulated over the years. He made $1.4 billion in 2013 alone when Tesla went public, according to Forbes’ calculations.

To figure out how much money Musk makes per second, we need some numbers: Musk currently owns about 22 million shares of Tesla stock worth about $10 billion at current prices. He also has 21 million options that could be converted into shares at any time between now and 2020 for an additional $8 billion or so if Tesla went public again tomorrow. So let’s say he’s worth $18 billion right now.

Conclusion

Elon Musk is very rich. For all of his accomplishments, Elon Musk has accumulated a $13 billion net worth in just over a decade. At that rate, he makes approximately $1 million a minute and $20 million per hour. The takeaway? Even if you’re already wealthy, never stop trying to improve your position, as even the smallest improvements could lead to gigantic changes in your long-term wealth. Or at least that’s what I tell myself every day.