How to dissolve sludge in diesel tank

Diesel fuel is commonly used as fuel in transport vehicles. However, it has some minor disadvantages as compared to gasoline. Diesel engines need to be fueled with high-compression ratio, which means you should use only diesel of high quality. Moreover, diesel engine becomes more and more polluted if it contains water or sludge deposits constantly. Also, this problem may result in incomplete combustion in the engine, causing a major failure and even fire accidents. In order to reduce these problems and improve the performance of engines, it is important to remove sledges’ from diesel fuel.

Dissolve sludge in diesel tank

To dissolve sludge in diesel tank, you need to mix water with fuel. In this way, the oil will be dissolved and flow out with water. You can also use other materials like soda, vinegar and alcohol.

The following are some of the steps for dissolving sludge in diesel tank:

Remove the drain plug from your tank and fill it with water up to one-third of full capacity. If you don’t have a drain plug, then use a siphon hose to empty some of its contents into another container before refilling the tank with water. Start your engine and allow it to idle for about five minutes before shutting it off again. This will help warm up your engine so that the water can dissolve any deposits inside your fuel system quickly. Replace all gaskets and seals on your fuel system after using this method as they may have been compromised by exposure to high temperatures during operation; otherwise, you can use these special chemicals sold at auto parts stores that eliminate deposits without damaging seals in order to keep them intact for later use (see Resources).

Test the diesel fuel

Check the fuel filter. If the filter is clogged, the fuel can’t flow properly and sludge may build up in the tank.

If you have a water separator, it may be clogged, which stops water from being removed from your diesel. If you don’t have a separator, you need to test for water contamination in your tanks and lines.

Remove the fuel injectors and clean them thoroughly

If the sludge is thick, it may be necessary to remove the fuel tank and clean it.

Disconnect the fuel supply line from the tank and drain the remaining fuel into a clean container.

Remove the sending unit from its bracket and remove the gasket from between it and its mounting surface.

If your vehicle has a cross-flow pump (the type with two pumps), disconnect its wiring harness, then remove two mounting bolts on each side of the engine block, using a ratchet wrench. Lift off this assembly and set aside in a safe place.

Disconnect any ground wires attached to this pump, then remove two bolts that secure it to its mounting surface with a ratchet wrench or deep socket set.

Set aside in a safe place while you remove other parts of your system that are connected to it by hoses or wires; these include an electric fuel pump and a water temperature sensor (if equipped).

Drain the tank and remove any dirt, dust and sludge that is present

Use a garden hose to flush out the tank if possible.

Dissolve the sludge with a degreasing cleaner such as diesel fuel or kerosene. It is important to use a degreaser that will dissolve the sludge, but not harm your vehicle’s fuel system components.

Add an absorbent material such as kitty litter or sawdust to soak up any remaining water in the tank.

Refill your diesel tank with clean diesel fuel and run it through your engine until it runs smoothly again.

Add a kit to the diesel tank to assist in dissolving any remaining sludge in the tank

If you have a diesel car, truck or van, then you know that sludge a thick, tar-like substance can build up in your fuel tank. You may have first noticed this when your engine started to sputter or hesitate when accelerating.

The problem is that as the vehicle ages, it’s more likely to develop sludge in the fuel system. This is because the fuel filter and tank become clogged with dirt and dust particles. These particles begin to stick together and form a thick slime that can’t be cleaned out easily without special chemicals.

You don’t want to use harsh chemicals on your vehicle because they could damage other parts of the engine. Instead, add a kit to the diesel tank to assist in dissolving any remaining sludge in the tank.

Fill the tank with fresh diesel

Fill the tank with fresh diesel fuel and replace the fuel injectors. Drain the remaining fuel out of the tank by passing it through a strainer. Clean the strainer with a wire brush, then wash it thoroughly with water and dry it completely. Place an old rag into the strainer, then place it into the tank and allow it to sit for at least 2 hours.

Conclusion

One of the most important things to take away from this should be that diesel, left to sit, will coalesce into a thick sludge, which depending on its consistency, can be either jell-o like or more loose.

This sludge has a tendency to either clog up your fuel filters or block off the passageways in the fuel injection system either way, sludge deposits can cause serious problems for your diesel engine, not to mention you as the driver. So when winter comes, it’s smart to make a habit of draining and refilling your tank with fresh diesel once a month. That way you won’t have any trouble over the next few months when everything will be covered in snow sludge.