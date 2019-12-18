10 Awesome Things to do in Las Vegas on a Budget

So you’re headed to Vegas, and you’re ready to do and see all that this amazing city has to offer! There’s just one little hiccup… you’re not exactly rolling in like a VIP – you’re on a budget. No worries! There are a multitude of really cool attractions as well as things to see and do in Vegas without even opening your wallet! We’ve compiled this list of 10 seriously awesome things to do for free or cheap when you’re cruising Vegas on a budget. You can absolutely live it up without breaking the bank. Read on to find out more!

1. See an Affordable Show

Las Vegas is known for its non-stop amazing entertainment scene. If you can dream it, you can see it here! The shows you can see are practically endless and include everything from music to comedy to circus-esque to magic and back again. A great way to do Vegas on a budget is to see an affordable show. You’ll get the most bang for your buck without compromising on the fun! Check out this list of of Vegas shows happening all year round.

2. Visit one of the Oldest Casinos in Vegas

If you’re looking to do a little historic sightseeing to pass the afternoon, plan to stop by one of the oldest casinos in Vegas. The Flamingo, first opened in 1946, is the oldest existing (and still operating!) casino on the Strip. The Flamingo also has a Wildlife Habitat complete with – you guessed it – pink flamingos, as well as other exotic birds, fish and turtles. Oh and I did I mention it’s completely free? Score!

3. Try your Hand at Slots

You just can’t not do a little gambling while in Vegas- it’s practically a requirement. Slot machines in particular are easy to play and simple to learn – there isn’t much skill involved either. When you’re doing Vegas on a budget, why not try and bolster your pockets a little? According to Lucian Marinescu at Online Casino Gems, “The best advice is to go into the casino with a certain amount of money you’re willing to spend, and potentially lose, that way you won’t break your budget!” But let’s not think negatively – – there’s a lot of crazy slot win stories out there! Could you be the next?

4. Check out the Fremont Street Experience

You can’t miss the Fremont Street Experience going down in the heart of the downtown casino corridor while you’re in Vegas, it’s a must-do! Occupying five city blocks, this pedestrian mall – complete with a zip-line – is a great place to enjoy free live music, a killer light and sound show, and of course a ton of people watching.

5. Get High – It’s Legal!

If you’re looking for some fun of the green variety – Vegas can definitely help you with that! Whether you’re a seasoned toker or just looking to have a new experience, there are multiple different dispensaries here in Las Vegas complete with everything from marijuana to edibles.

6. Check out First Friday

If you happen to be visiting during the first Friday of the month, you definitely have to check out First Friday! This downtown event features hundreds of local artists and craftsmen selling their wares, plus live music, street performers, food trucks and more. It’s a killer local event to hit up in Vegas whether you’re on a budget or not!

7. Heat up at the Volcano Show

Explosions! Fireballs! And… Grateful Dead music?! It can only mean one thing: the nightly Volcano Show at the Mirage. This is hands down one of the best free attractions you can enjoy during your stay in Las Vegas. (8pm, 9pm and 10pm nightly.)

8. Cool Down at the Bellagio Fountains

Another iconic sight that you must see in Vegas? The Bellagio Fountains of course! This free attraction of more than a thousand fountains is a performance combining water, music and light.

The show happens every 15 minutes to an hour depending upon the time of day, and is an absolute amazement for the senses!

9. While you’re here…

The totally free fun doesn’t stop there! While you’re here, make it a point to go see and take photos at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign. If that isn’t an iconic part of Las Vegas than I don’t know what is. After that, cruise over and spend an afternoon checking out the modern art collection at The Cosmopolitan. This astounding collection features hundreds of contemporary art works from both well-known as well as emerging artists from all across the globe, and you don’t have to be an art history major in order to appreciate it. At night, The Piano Bar at Harrah’s features a live dueling piano show (nightly at 9pm), among other amazing performances, and Circus Circus – the world’s largest permanent indoor circus, has a really spectacular free circus show beginning daily at 11:30 am.

10. Get out of the City for some Exercise

If you need to stretch your legs or get out of the hustle and bustle of the city for a while, it might be time to go and spend a little time in nature. Just a quick 30-minute drive outside the city will bring you to Red Rocks Canyon, a beautiful spot with multiple trails and greats spots to stop for a picnic. You can hike the famous Calico Tanks Trail and soak up some pretty incredible views from the top. Don’t forget your camera!

Las Vegas might be known as a place for VIPs and High Rollers, but that certainly doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy all of what Vegas has to offer when you’re on a budget. With just a little research and planning you can have a really spectacular trip to Vegas without breaking the bank. Make sure you hit up some or all of the inexpensive or even free thing to do on this list the next time you travel to Las Vegas!

