A Guide To Keeping Your Business Security in Check

Security breaches are a huge problem for businesses, both big and small, and are the most significant sources of financial loss, damage to reputation, and even business closure.

As a business owner, when you put proactive measures in place and invest in business security, it can save your business from financial loss and all sorts of damage. Therefore, keeping your business security in check should be on top of your list of priorities in 2020.

This article can serve as a short guide to point you in the right direction.

Monitor and control network access

Through having remote access to your company network, you and your staff can work from home or on the go, saving time and money and increasing productivity. Unfortunately, this can also expose your business to the threat of unauthorised access.

Fortunately, good employee-security practices and robust technological security measures will counter many of these threats.

For example, you should provide employees with computers configured with the right software, tools for remote access, and proper security measures so that they don’t use their home computers. Label the company name, contact details and inventory number of all business computers used outside the workplace so that you can easily tell who is online at a particular point in time.

Also, if someone leaves your business, remember to remove all their remote access rights.

Monitor your financial details

These days, a lot of business takes place over the internet and via email. When doing business online, don’t be in a hurry to make payments or approve transactions, or even download financial attachments. First, confirm manually so that you don’t expose your company to online vulnerabilities. This means checking via another channel, by phone, for example, that you are actually dealing with the right party.

You should also have a clear process for how you carry out sensitive business transactions or changes. For example, what is the transactional threshold that will raise a red flag for you or your staff so that a follow-up is immediately implemented?

Using a separate channel of communication to verify a transaction, particularly one that happens by phone or email, will save you from potential security problems. You should also run a business bank account that provides you with all the tools needed to transact securely.

Develop a cyber-security plan

Create and implement a cybersecurity strategy that clearly identifies best practices for every employee.

It’s easy to underestimate how much a cybersecurity program will cost, so make sure that you have a reasonable budget. Begin with a detailed yet relatively simple cybersecurity strategy that clearly explains the company’s most critical cybersecurity needs.

Next, identify and modify existing standards, or develop your own rules, to address unique cybersecurity problems in your business.

Make sure your employees recognise that safety is essential to them and the company, and then clarify to employees the rules and requirements so that they understand the reasons for implementing the policy and the consequences of not following it.

Invest in cloud computing

A good cloud service provider supports the security and stability of your business.

There are many providers of cloud services out there, and you need to make sure you choose the right one for your business. Understanding that they are taking your protection needs and your data seriously is essential. Make sure they can provide you with the kind of services and protection you need before you commit to a particular provider.

Your business needs to consider various security issues when deciding if a cloud service is right for you. You can find a cloud service that will suit your business budget as most of the cloud packages available these days operate on a pay-as-you-use system. They are also easily scalable, so you can add or reduce computing resources as your business growth demands.

Final thoughts

In the past years, a large number of businesses suffered security breaches, and there is nothing to show that 2020 will be any different. However, as long as you can keep up your business security with these and other tips, you will enjoy peace of mind knowing that your business is safe and secure.

