What You Need to Know about Moving to London with Your Business

If you’re currently searching for the perfect place to base your business, look no further than the City of London. The famous ‘Square Mile’ has one of the highest concentrations of world-renowned businesses found anywhere else on planet Earth. By relocating your company into this area, then, you can be sure of the fact that you will be in esteemed company.

Simply rubbing shoulders with other well established businesses, even those that do not necessarily operate in your industry, will give your company the bonafide seal of approval it needs to finally become an authoritative figure. With this enhanced reputation, you’ll find it easier to attract customers, you’ll stand out from the crowd when skilled workers are looking jobs in your field, and you’ll be able to build an optimized brand image for yourself.

Should you decide that relocating your business to London is what is best for business, then it’s essential that you understand the ins and outs of the move. Here’s everything you need to know about moving your company to the UK capital:

The facts

The facts don’t lie — London is full of everything that you need to take your business to the next level! Here’s everything you can find in the Square Mile:

80 million sqft of workspace

17,000 businesses operating here on a daily basis (98% of which are small organizations)

100 gardens, conservation areas, and public squares

Retail facilities and hotels at every turn

A police force and political governing body that works independently

27 train stations (both mainline and underground)

All of this means that you will be surrounded by excellent amenities, first-class transport links, and a plethora of cultural hotspots should you decide to relocate to the UK capital. When it comes to looking for offices to rent in London, be sure to check out Fora. Their co-working spaces and private office environments are designed for businesses that operate in all manner of industries, which means they’ll always manage to find the perfect workspace for you.

The future

You want to see your business flourish in London, which means that you can’t just consider the present-day facts when you’re trying to decide if this is the perfect place to relocate to. You also have to have one eye on the future if you’re to ensure that this city has the capacity to offer you everything you need for the next decade. Fortunately, as always seems to be the case, the future is looking bright in London.

With a transport network that remains unrivalled anywhere else in the UK, a comprehensive telecommunication infrastructure that makes the rest of the world jealous, and a resilient electricity supply that has enough juice to power a whole country, you can be sure that your business will have everything it needs to grow and develop for years to come should you relocate it to London.

If you’re looking to take your business to the next level, then you should seriously consider moving it to London.

Like this: Like Loading...