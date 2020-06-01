Start-ups can be tough to get going, and website development and costs are not affordable for everyone. But there are options out there, that enable small business start-up entrepreneurs to create a website in minutes.

Basic web templates are free of charge, and you get quite a few bells and whistles to support your new initiative. Get an SSL certificate and free web hosting with a basic plan, and loads of guidance to get your website up and running quickly.

Sounds too good to be true? Well, it isn’t. Let’s break down Hostinger’s new website builder. Here’s what you can expect: Website Builder | Easy to Use | Get 90% OFF on Hosting.

What Exactly is a Website Builder?

If you already have an offline business, and want to increase your target market exposure, you might have considered having your own website. But websites are expensive unless you know an expert who can do it at a low cost.

Current developments have become so advanced though, that use of a website builder takes care of your online platform to showcase your business.

You might be wondering what a website builder is. Basically, it is software that enables the novice to create their own personalized online site, using a template.

Once the basics have been achieved, you can launch your business online at no cost, or typically pay a little extra to unlock more powerful features.

The website builder is easy to use for beginners because coders understand that not everyone is tech-literate. You simply need to fill in the gaps with content or products, and you can be up and running in no time. Typically you can use drag and drop tools that make site building as easy as playing with a mobile app.

Start Free and Scale as You Grow

Who hasn’t dreamed of accessing a website builder to start a business, but has been put off by the costs? Then there’s the question about how easy it will be to use when you have little to no tech experience.

Anyone without IT experience is able to register for an account, log in, and have their website up and running in less than an hour. The Zyro website builder has all the basics you need for starting for free. If you want to get extra marketing or eCommerce tools or wish yo attach domain, you will need to opt for one of the paid plans, which come at a great price.

You’ll receive a free SSL certificate with a basic plan, together with free hosting on this website builder. If you want to take advantage of the premium account, you will be able to use advanced functions to improve your website and improve marketing. From email signup forms to Google Analytics integration.

Further tailored options become available with a premium account, together with bandwidth boosting if you decide that’s what you need.

SEO-Friendly Out of the Box

Zyro already has built-in SEO, so your website is conveniently, and automatically discoverable online. For those who are not familiar with SEO, or search engine optimization, several tools are used to increase your website’s online visibility. You can also use other SEO tools to make it easier for your visitors to find you. Original content, blogs, and other tools will help you reach this goal.

Ease of Use – Check

Everything is available to you to create your own website rapidly so, which means there’s no coding required. Expert coders and web designers and developers have provided all the foundations that you need to develop your own website.

Anyone is able to use the templates, and follow clear instructions to create the platform they need for their new business.

A user-friendly drag-and-drop system is in place to put content and images where you need these to be. Coding is for the pro’s, and they’ve already built the foundations to take the pressure off you. Zyro acts as an equalizer, essentially eliminating the barrier to entry for small businesses to get online.

How Will Zyro Benefit a Small Business

You will derive multiple benefits from having an online business website, or a website that complements your offline business.

Zyro enables greater visibility for your business for one, but credibility and convenient customer access are others. To add to your convenience, a website is also an excellent promotional tool.

Wrapping Up

Not only does Zyro make it easy to launch your online business, but having a website is also a great way to build stronger relationships with your customers.

Discounts or promotional offers are suitable to view, while the generation of an email database further aids in extending your business reach.

Entrepreneurs can use this website builder to do a lot of the work for them, while they focus on exercising their core business talents.

Customers can get 90% OFF on Hosting fees at the moment, making a website builder an excellent way to kickstart your entrepreneurial pursuits.

Easy to use and free, the current market makes it cost-effective to follow your dream.