We all grew up playing with puzzles of some form or the other. But have you ever realized the positive effects of playing with puzzles on the little brain of a child? It is immense!

Building blocks and puzzles are on top of the list as far as educational toys go. Puzzles not only challenge and enhance young minds but also teach important life skills. They are an exercise for the mind and keep children constructively engaged for a long time.

There are numerous kinds of puzzles available in the market. They are made in different sizes and out of different materials such as cardboard, hardwood, plastic, and so on. If you are looking for long-lasting puzzles you should probably go for the wooden ones.

Wooden toys are an all-time favorite. Not only are they durable, bright, and attractive, but they are also environment- friendly as they are biodegradable. Instead of having your kid tuning in of countless of hours of television, try and lure him into is one mind training toys, and find some of the best wooden puzzles for your kid, along with other educational toys.

Advantages of puzzle

There are various developmental benefits of puzzles for your child. Some of them are summed below:

Fine motor development – Puzzles help the child hone their fine motor skills. While playing with puzzles they move their hands, wrists, and fingers to pick up, pinch or clutch the pieces. Placing the pieces into the correct slots while sorting, moving, and fitting them enhances their fine motor skills.

Furthermore, using the pegged puzzles helps toddlers use the pincer grip which helps them hold the pencil in preschool.

Enhances concentration and memory – Puzzles help in building up concentration in kids. Working on a puzzle and completing the task helps in increasing the attention span and focus of a child. Puzzles are beneficial in increasing memory power, especially short-term memory.

There are puzzles on varied topics such as maps, alphabets, animals, flowers, dinosaurs, and so on. So, along with having fun, children learn in detail about specific topics.

Enhances socialization skills – Puzzles are a great tool to enhance social skills and play together while cooperating. Be it supporting each other to find the right piece or sharing the satisfaction of completing a puzzle, it all adds up to the socializing skills.

Puzzles are simple toys, hence helpful in concentration and are not distracting like technical toys. They are a refreshing way to put your child’s mind and interests.