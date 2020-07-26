Francesca Jones of art Department said, ‘In Covid-19, I was worried about how the filming projects would handle, but I was surprised by seeing how sophisticated all of the work was done. By knowing that everyone was very serious to their work give relaxation to my nerves.’

A weekend earlier our first day on set, Steve Dodsworth and Chelsea Leigh Macleod of Worthily Films emcee a Zoom call with just over 20 team members on Friday 12, June 2020. Regardless of all the challenges, we all have the same goal, and we’re committed to making something outstanding with the creative minds of all the team members that were selected very carefully for the project.

Here in this article, we will discuss the five points that would be very helpful to you for your post lockdown short film:

Research

For us, the whole significant part of the preparation was research at Worthily Films. We were beard with new facts every day. We struggled to collect as many reports, studies and materials as we can. The most extensive report we collected that we used as a base for waiting for time set protocols was the British Film Commission guidelines.

Preparation

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Worthily Films invested in buying personal protective equipment like hand sanitizers, face masks, face shields, gloves, antiviral sprays and wipes. It is to follow the guidelines delivered by British Film Commission for social-distancing.

Giving right personal protective equipment also reassured cast and other team members that we were taking all the preventive measures that are necessary to protect the set.

Paul chronnell said that I forgot we are working in the pandemic soon as everything was orderly and each member of the team was taking the precautions like hand washing, PPE and social distancing’.

Communication

The main aim of the staff call was to deliver all the safety protocols and measures to every member of the team that we had administered. It was to assure that each member of the team feels comfortable and to inspire the team to ask any questions before, during and post-filming. It was very important to ask everyone to follow the protocols.

On-set Etiquette

Based on your set, try to have a fixed place for members according to the two meters protocol during work. Worthily Films took all the precautions and keep social distancing in mind and apply it to every member.

Assure that you have proper airflow on the set because ventilation is very important. Open windows and doors if possible. To reduce risk of infection, try to delay lunches and breaks that will permit you for a reduced production with minimum contact with the unsterilized things.

Subsequent Actions

Make sure that you are in contact with everyone, making sure that no one gets on symptoms. If someone shows symptoms of Covid-19, Worthily Films provide information on how to get tested. Check everyone continuously for at least 14 days which is the incubation time.

Safety is the topmost priority of Worthily Films than all else. They are committed to providing a working environment that is comfortable, functional and safe. We would be happy to help you if you have any question, feel free to contact us.