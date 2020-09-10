Automated trading software has many pros. You can improve your trading skills immensely by making use of computer algorithms and analysis. You shouldn’t even consider it cheating, either, as it’s a very common tool used amongst traders around the world. You cannot be on at all times of the day. You cannot always be there to make the perfect trade. With automation, you can take advantage of all the best trading opportunities on a 24/7 basis, but its pros don’t stop there.

There is a reason why an estimated 70% – 80% of US stock exchanges are done through an automated trading system. It’s because it works, though it does have its limitations.



Just as there are pros to using automated trading software, there are also things to be wary of. You must make sure the software is legitimate and secure, amongst other precautions, you will want to take to protect your investment and see the highest return of profits as possible.

Pros of Automated Trading Software

There are many benefits of automated trading software, and you can learn about them all in-depth in this Bitcoin Code review. Still, to highlight some of the best benefits you will see by automating know you can set your own rules, minimise emotional trading, and of course, improve the efficiency at your trades as a whole.

You Can Set Your Own Trading Rules

The first thing that is crucial to note is that though the software will assuredly provide suggestions and can act on your behalf, you are still the one to set the final rules. This gives you control even in an automated environment.

Minimise Emotional Trading

Emotional trading is risky because it ignores your thought-out strategy and, instead, has you betting on your gut. When it comes to trading, particularly in a long-term environment, then you need to minimise emotional trading. You can do this by setting the right parameters in your automated trading software and trusting it to do its thing.

Improve Trading Efficiency and Endurance

You don’t have to sign off and stop trading with automated trading software. Instead, you can keep going on a 24/7 basis with fair accuracy.

What You Need to Be Careful of When Using Automated Trading Software

The pros are numerous, but to ensure you choose a safe and secure option, you will want to remember these cons:

More Complicated Executions Require Programming Knowledge

Advanced trades and executions that go beyond the scope of your trade software will require you to know and understand the programming language that makes up its core composition. Not only that, but there is no consistency in languages, so you will need to know a variety of programming languages to get the most out of all the trading programs out there.

Automated Trading Systems Can Glitch

Programs and computers glitch. There could be connectivity issues, power losses, your computer may crash, and so on. When these happen, your automated trading software cannot do its job, and you need to work to get it back up and online ASAP.

There Are Scams

The most significant risk, of course, is that many options out there are going to be scams. You need to do your due diligence beforehand so that you can avoid the scams and instead choose a safe and reliable trading software. Even if the software and parent company itself are not a scam, they need to have airtight security so that your hard work isn’t stolen from under your nose.