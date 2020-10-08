Nigeria will be receiving an approved multi-functional Coronavirus testing technology due to a new partnership between United States based company Black Glove Holdings and manufacturers Natuurs Direct. The testing kits will be dispersed throughout the federation after being given the all clear by the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization and the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration).

Dr. Pritesh Kumar has been selected by Natuurs to administer advice and upholding qualities regarding the approved service. The business will be able to grow due to Kumar’s extensive experience and connections within the industry as well as his consultation background.

Dr Kumar states: “I’m happy to be the support source for this organization. My scientific background will assist in aiding clarification of the system as well as financial benefits.”

Both companies have ability in providing a current and relevant strategy within this manner of services. As a whole they have a wide range of expertise throughout their team in sectors such as; pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and manufacturing.

Jörgen Van Dijk, Chief Corporate Office for the company says: ‘Our objective is to support and manage the training and development of deploying these COVID-19 testing technologies. We are aware that there is a very high demand due to the current crisis so will use our scientific expertise to achieve this deployment as safely and efficiently as possible.”

Black Glove Holdings are aware of the urgency surrounding their services and are working closely with the Government to ensure a successful delivery. The first deployments will be: Niger and Lagos. This will closely be followed by Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun and Nassarawa.

Jörgen Van Dijk, Chief Corporate Officer, +1.347.371.1058