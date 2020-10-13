The popularly rising online CFD trading brand STR Capital announces that its customers will now be able to benefit from the brand’s new and exclusive set of 6 different account types. Each account from STR Capital’s well-diversified account offer comes with unique trading features and benefits, each designed with different options, and considerations for each trader’s personal finance and trading objectives.

STR Capital introduces Millioner Club account

Without any doubt, the cherry on top of the STR Capital account offer is the Millioner Club account, which provides access to premium trading functionalities.

Integrating the Millioner Club account in its offer represents an important big step forward for the brand, thanks to the exclusive STR Capital account types offer. Traders who will choose this account option will be able to benefit from up to 100% loyalty bonus and insurance level, exclusive updates, trading alerts and signals, money management services, assistance from a professional group of analysts, and unlimited support from an account manager.

STR Capital wants to provide the best possible conditions for traders that had shown their trust in the brand and it’s dedicated trading services, a specialty for them the Millioner Club was designed, as the brand’s feel it’s his obligation to provide them with the best possible trading benefits, as premium customers deserve the most luxurious conditions.

With an already-established track-record in the CFD trading industry, STR Capital is one of the international brands, accepting clients from all around the world. Since the brands wish to serve traders from all over the world, he designed it’s trading with maximum diversity, and optimized to meet the challenges of the financial markets in 2020, no matter where you are.

Along its reputable way, STR Capital proved to a flexible and innovative broker, constantly upgrading its trading offer, once new developments occurred in the markets. Its proprietary software is yet another proof for the desire to provide a unique trading experience and a tailored solution for traders that want an accessible yet fast platform to work with.

Enhancing the account types offer adds to STR Capital’s reputation and confirms the broker’s interest in offering state-of-the-art conditions. It remains fully committed to adding new trading features when necessary and assisting customers with everything they need.

About STR Capital

STR Capital is a global broker specialized in providing access to a variety of CFD instruments. It was created as a way for traders to take advantage of a user-friendly and optimized trading platform. The brand works around the clock in order to provide customers with an ever-expanding asset selection, 5-star support, and personal assistance via account managers.

With a solid presence in the online trading world, STR Capital aims to be one of the top choices for traders that want to get involved in CFDs based on FX, stocks, indices, crypto, commodities, ETFs, and bonds, ensuring the ability to get market diversification.

Promoting transparency is part of the company’s culture, which is why people can find all the information about the services provided on the official website. STR Capital ensures strong policies for keeping personal data and funds, safe all the time. Also, it reinforces AML/KYC rules, making the verification process mandatory for all customers.

Reaching customers on the international markets is a real challenge, but STR Capital remains fully committed to providing high-quality trading services and proves that the customer always comes first, is not just a phrase, but an agenda.