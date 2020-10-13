Sports betting is hugely popular in the UK. Overall, around 30% of people in the country gamble on a weekly basis, according to Statista, and billions of pounds are spent in betting shops and online.

The popularity of betting has led to an increase in the number of online sportsbooks. This means that you have plenty of choices if you want to place a bet online. However, you need to understand what you should expect from a good online sportsbook in order to make sure that you spend your money in the right place. Doing this helps you to stand a better chance of winning and protects your financial and personal information. Let’s take a closer look at the factors that you need to consider.

Good brand reputation

Well-known sportsbooks that have been in existence for several years have often built up a good reputation. You can check this by reading reviews of brands like Unibet, to see what sort of experience other people have had while betting with them.

You can also ask friends and relatives about their experiences. This works well as they are likely to be completely honest with you.

In addition, you should check if the sportsbook is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. Having this license means that they can legitimately offer gambling services in the UK. It also means that they have to be fair in all of their activities regarding customers.

Good promotional offers

Many sportsbooks offer promotions for people who sign up. This can be a good way of getting bonuses like free bets which help you make the most of your money.

However, you should always read the terms and conditions attached to these promotions as some sportsbooks make it very difficult for you to win anything from them.

It’s also worth looking for sportsbooks that offer promotional play on an ongoing basis and not just when you are new. This is a good way of optimising your spending.

Different options for betting

There are some online sportsbooks that only provide a small number of sports to bet on and variations of bet available.

Ideally, you want to find a sportsbook which gives you the option to bet on a wide variety of sports as this can give you more chances of winning. You should also make sure that a variety of different betting options are available, such as betting on the number of yellow cards in a football match and not just on the result. This is because certain unusual bets can provide you with better value for money.

Various fast and secure banking options

In order to place a bet at an online sportsbook, you need to deposit money into your account. You want to be able to do this easily and securely.

Therefore, it makes sense to choose a sportsbook which provides several secure deposit and withdrawal options such as debit card, PayPal and Neteller. You should also check the withdrawal procedure for the sportsbook as you do not want to have to wait weeks for any winnings that you are lucky enough to get.

Before you make your first withdrawal, you will need to provide proof of your identity. This includes photo identification and proof of your address.

A high level of security

Security is an important aspect of the banking system at an online sportsbook, as it is across the whole site. You should make sure that the sportsbook has SSL encryption in place and that security is a top priority.

Making sure that a sportsbook has this security in place helps you to protect your personal and financial information.

Friendly and professional customer service

When you place bets at an online sportsbook, there may come a time when you have questions, or you need help with your account. This is when you need to contact the customer service team.

A good sportsbook should provide customer service that is friendly and professional. It should also be easy for you to get in touch with the team. For this reason, it makes sense to look for a sportsbook that provides different methods of contact such as telephone, email and live chat. It also helps if the customer service team is available for a number of hours each day; preferably 24/7.

If you take all of these factors into account, you should be able to find a site that provides what you would expect from a good sportsbook.