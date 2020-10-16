Billionaire Alki David is hosting a Swissx Island live music event today with a host of the world’s top entertainment stars.



Hip hop icons Onyx, reggae legend Marlon Asher, fashion icon rapper Dana Dane, and comedy world’s number one family, the Wayans, will all play lead roles.

Alki David is bringing the icons of the entertainment world together to celebrate the launch of Swissx subscription packages.



“Today will be a celebration of black music, an inclusive, holistic view of the globe,” said the billionaire industrialist.



“These are some of the most talented and beautiful people in the world.



“We share a belief that plant medicine will save us all.”



Viewers will be able to watch the broadcast on FilmOn.com and download exclusive related content.

Onyx transformed the hip hop industry with their groundbreaking single Slam.



The iconic group are said to be working on a secret Swissx project with Alki David.



“Onyx are legends and I have so much respect for these guys, they have earned their place in music history. Swissx is proud to work with them.”

Marlon Asher is Trinidad and Tobago’s leading reggae star and is set to perform his hit song Fit and Strong.



The singer has toured with Beenie Man, Maxi Priest, Sizzla and Boyz II Men.



Dana Dane is expected to perform some of his biggest hits from classic gold-selling Dana Dane with Fame, plus a number of other recent hits.



Dane, who launched a famous New York clothing boutique in New York City during the eighties, is also an acclaimed author and Sirius radio host.

“The music talent you will see on Swissx Island today is remarkable,” said Alki David.



“I am very proud that we have managed to get such a mix of talent, these guys all share big hearts as well.”



Music will be mixed with laughter, courtesy of the most famous comedy clan on the planet, the Wayans.



The family has been single-handedly responsible for transforming the comedy movie genre.



“It would take forever to detail all the hit movies that the Wayans have been part of,” said Alki David.



“Comedy legends and music legends on Swissx Island is like a dream come true.”

Filmon.com showcased Scott Storch’s Icons of American Music last month, attracting stars from across the entertainment world.



Hologram USA’s groundbreaking holograms of Billie Holiday, Jackie Wilson and Chief Keef were featured, performing their most popular songs and talking about their lives.



“Swissx Island has some very big events planned with the biggest names in the world.



“We will reveal more details in the weeks to come.



“It is going to be wild, baby, wild!” said Alki David.