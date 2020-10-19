Business owners across the UK have been given the opportunity to support and thank their team members, who are currently working from home. The credit goes to brand new prescription box launch, Curakit.

This monthly subscription kit is the first of it’s kind and offers both personal protection and care to its subscribers. For those employers who have lost the presence of their staff within the work environment, it’s both a thoughtful and economically friendly way to deliver care packages straight to their team’s desk or door.

The boxes were founded and created in the UK after a study exposed the fact that 91% of people currently working in the UK would prefer to work from home. Of those surveyed, over a third now consider their home to be not only their place of residence but also their place of work. This means that employers nationwide may have to get used to caring for their staff beyond the workplace.

Commenting on Curakit, founder Josh White explains “I noticed a space in the market for subscription boxes earlier this year when Covid-19 spiked so drastically across the UK. It was there when I considered all the employers and businesses trying to make working from home as comfortable and stress free as possible, just as they would do in the workplace. The delivery of these boxes for the majority of workers are a prime example of the ability for businesses to adapt to the Covid19 rules and regulations whilst also showing their appreciation for their employees ongoing work and dedication to their jobs.”

Josh, with his London based company, teamed up with local brands and businesses such as Harley Street Care and On the Lane to help with supplies available to customers through their subscriptions. The box consists of many relevant items such items as;

5 reusable KN95 masks

20 disposable face masks

50 ml luxury hand cream

Confectionary

2 x 100 ml antibacterial hand gel bottles

30 antibacterial wipes

10 ml aromatherapy oil blend

Wellbeing booklet

(Items in italic are changed monthly).

The boxes are currently available for ordering with additional bulk discounts. £20 per box if you order £500. The subscription not only contains health and care products but also includes specifically chosen items to assist with issues such as stress, anxiety and moods. There is also advice to be read by the receivers in regards to their emotional and physical wellbeing whilst staying safe.

“The objective of this kit is to help with confidence, morale and assurance during these trying times, whilst also keeping our products and appearance both fresh and inviting. With our back to work guide, employees throughout the UK can gain the knowledge and understanding of easy ways to keep safe, calm and healthy whilst in their altered working environments until things can start to revert. Of course, we have also added friendlier products to the boxes that are definitely recognisable as treats!” added Josh.

Find out more at www.curakit.com

For further information or interviews, please contact suzi@sistersmithpr.com / 07766522306