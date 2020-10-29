I wasn’t a bookworm. Until this lockdown. During the lockdown, I read so many books. I never thought I would read until my parents forced me to do so. I will always prefer physical books rather than e-books.

So now, I love to read books. Recently my sister asked me, why don’t you read e-books that are easier than the physical book, you don’t have to wait for the delivery of the book? The book amuses me. I like physical books because they give us a touch of old ways.

Nowadays, e-books are readily available on the internet or social media platforms. E-books are more portable than physical books, and we don’t have to go to the store to buy it.

We can download the e-books in hundreds or thousands of them on our device. And e-books weigh less than a physical book, and we can download the e-books in a matter of time. And you don’t have to go to the store to buy it.

Where To Buy And Download The E-Books:

There are many ways and many software to download e-books. There are tools that allow you to download all the ebooks from fanfiction. You can stream online without downloading the software, or another way is you can download the software and then download the e-book and read it at any time.

The software that can be used to download the e-book is ADE(Adobe digital edition).

Download the software.

Once the software is downloaded.

Open ADE on your computer.

Open click ‘library’.

To return to the library view.

Click help.

Click authorize the computer.

If You Want To Download The E-Book Offline

Click the download link for e-books to download it.

Click checkout from the drop-down menu and click the checkout and download.

Once you have downloaded the save the file in pdf format.

Then you can have access at any time.

The e-book can be displayed on ADE.

Amazon is the first choice. The kindle has millions and zillions of books, including the bestsellers and all the classics also. We can download and install the kindle app on a laptop using the kindle cloud reader, and it is free software. It will allow you to sync your Amazon account to the kindle on the kindle or a laptop.

Apple’s books store is another option for those who want to read on their iPad or iPhone. In Apple, you may have to pay for the e-books sometimes.

The third one is the google play store is great for android users.

If The Technology Is Not Working, Then:

What if I’m on a trip and there is no Wi-Fi or range to read the e-books then, but if I have my book in handy, then not to worry, I can read and enjoy my trip at the same time.

You can get the e-book from Amazon and at free of cost. And the most important feature is that e-books are never out of stock.

What Will You Miss About The Physical Book?

Yeah, its true e-books are easily accessible, but when it comes to physical books, it has its perks.

Advantages Of E-book Reading:

You can easily upgrade the notes whenever you want and at anyplace. The Internet will help to search for the information.

Gradually, you will be more comfortable reading from the screen.

You can search on the Internet for any information you want. For example -pdfs, research papers, screenshots, video, image. Once you get the habits of reading from the screen, all things become easy.

You can highlight the keywords by using different types of keys.

You can acquire the entire book at home while you are at home in pajamas.

In the e-book, there are no late fees at a library.

You can customize the size of the fonts in the e-books.

E-books are more environmentally friendly than the physical book.

You can read an e-book in the dark also.

E-books don’t have a storage space issue.

E-books are more flexible than paper.

Disadvantages Of The E-books

Not every book is on the e-book. And if the book is available, you have to pay extra for the book.

Eye-strain is the biggest problem for e-book readers.

The battery issue is there in the e-book. We have to charge it every single day.

You need to take good care of the e-books.

If the device gets accidentally spilled by any beverages. Then the device will not work properly.

E-books can not be shared with anyone.

How To Overcome The Disadvantages