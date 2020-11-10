Thanks to modern hair transplant procedures, hair loss is a thing of the past. Both men and women experiencing baldness or thinning hair can restore their appearance by doing a single procedure.

One of the most popular destinations they visit to get a high-quality hair transplant is Turkey. That’s because a hair transplant in Turkey is just a fraction of the cost of the procedure anywhere else in Europe and the rest of the world. Another reason is the country’s hair surgeons, which are some of the best on the planet.

Top-Quality Hair Transplant at the Sapphire Hair Clinic

The Sapphire Hair Clinic is one of the most renowned clinics in Turkey. They are based in Istanbul, located on the Medical Park Hospitals Group’s Istinye University Hospital premises, which provides services based on the principle of “healthcare for all.”

This 5-star clinic can boast two outstanding doctors in the field of hair restoration.

Dr Vedat Tosun is a hair transplant specialist with more than 20 years of experience. He has worked as a hair transplant coordinator at several well-respected hospitals in Istanbul and has carried out over 14,000 successful procedures.

Dr Şirvan is a dermatologist who specialises in hair transplant, laser therapy, cosmetic treatment, and mesotherapy. He’s the founder of the Beykent Surgical Medical Centre for Hair Transplantation. If you’re looking for a premium-quality hair transplant Turkey clinic, the Sapphire Hair Clinic might be just what you need. Thanks to the most innovative technology, the clinic provides excellent hair treatments with permanent results.

Hair Transplant Costs: the UK vs Turkey

As already mentioned, hair transplant Turkey costs are lower than anywhere else in the world. Undergoing hair transplant surgery in Turkey, including the Sapphire Hair Clinic, is about 70% cheaper than in the rest of Europe, and beyond.

In the UK, you would need to pay between £5,000-£15,000 for a hair transplant, depending on the hair restoration technique and the number of grafts.

In Turkey, the cost ranges from £1,500 to £3,500.

Why is the cost of hair transplant in Turkey so low?

Low labour costs are one reason, and the other is the country’s devalued currency. The Turkish Lira is significantly weaker against the Pound Sterling and other currencies.

That means that hair transplant clinics in Turkey don’t compromise on quality. In Turkey, the procedure is actually considered costly, but the rest of Europe sees it as a bargain.

So, if high quality is what you’re looking for, you can rest assured you’ll find it in Turkey, but at a fraction of the cost of what worldwide clinics charge.

The Sapphire Hair Clinic Packages

The Sapphire Hair Clinic offers different hair transplant Turkey packages, depending on the type of hair transplant. Nevertheless, each includes the same level of quality and the same list of services.

The packages include:

● Free consultation

● Free hair evaluation

● Blood tests

● Local anaesthesia

● Hotel accommodation

● Airport transfers

● Clinic transfers

● Excellent care before and after the surgery

● Medication for post-operative care

● Special hair products

The cost of each package greatly depends on the number of grafts that need to be extracted from the donor site and implanted into the balding areas.

When it comes to your consultation, you can have it online, so that your doctor can assess your hair and determine the best course of action for optimal results.

You’re in no way obligated to have the surgery at the Sapphire Hair Clinic when you schedule an online consultation. That’s simply an opportunity to discuss the procedure in detail and see if the clinic is the right fit for you.

The Most Innovative Hair Transplant Techniques at the Sapphire Hair Clinic

The Sapphire Hair Clinic offers many different hair transplant techniques, but the most modern include the sapphire FUE technique and a DHI hair transplant. Here’s how both are performed.

Sapphire FUE hair transplant

This hair transplant treatment is an advanced FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) method that involves extracting hair follicles from a donor area using a micromotor tool with sapphire blades, before implanting them into the recipient area.

After the surgeon harvests the grafts, he places them into a special liquid with adenosine triphosphate to preserve them until they’re ready for implantation.

He then opens the micro-channels for the grafts using the same tool, which makes tiny incisions on the scalp.

The last step is implanting the grafts into the incisions.

Using sapphire blades means a high level of precision, less trauma, lower risk of tissue damage, and a higher graft survival rate.

DHI hair transplant

DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) hair transplant method is performed almost the same. The concept is the same but requires fewer steps.

After the surgeon extracts the grafts, he uses a patented tool that looks like a pen to open the micro-channels and implant the grafts at the same time.

Since there’s no need for incisions, the recovery period is shorter.

Regardless of the technique, you can have a full head of hair in no time, as long as you follow your doctor’s advice on taking proper care of your scalp and transplanted hair.

You can expect your natural hair to start growing in about three months, but the final result will be visible in about a year after the surgery.

The best part is the fact that the results are permanent because hair transplantation stimulates natural hair growth.

Conclusion

If you’re thinking about getting a top-notch hair transplant with fantastic results, Turkey might be your best bet. Apart from receiving excellent quality, you’ll also save a lot of money.

