You spend the majority of your adult life working, so it’s important to choose a career that’s going to satisfy you. However, securing your dream role doesn’t happen by accident. Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve already made it a few rungs up the career ladder, you’ll want to do everything you can to impress potential employers.

If you want to be ready when the next promotion opportunity comes along, take a look at these three ways you can increase your employability now:

1. Gain Experience

If you don’t have the right experience, you’re going to struggle to land your dream job. Of course, it can be difficult to gain experience when you can’t get your foot in the door. Fortunately, you can get more experience in your chosen industry by volunteering, taking internships and honing your skills outside the workplace.

People tend to assume that they can’t take an internship while they’re in full-time employment, but this isn’t always the case. Many firms offer short-term vacation schemes which allow you to gain experience over a two or three-week period. This can be a great way to boost your skills without leaving your current role.

2. Get Qualified

Being well-qualified will indicate to potential employers that you have the requisite skills they need, and it could put you a step ahead of your competition. With a Diploma of Business Administration, for example, you can gain theoretical and practical knowledge across managerial, technical and specialised business functions. What’s more – studying for a Diploma of Business Administration with TrainSmart Australia gives you the opportunity to complete your qualification online in just 12 months. Their rolling enrolment ensures you can start at a time that suits you and fit studying around your existing commitments.

3. Make Contacts

Although companies are required to adhere to strict policies and regulations when it comes to recruiting new employees, the old saying, ‘it’s not what you know, it’s who you know’, still rings true. If you have an extensive professional network, you’re more likely to hear about potential vacancies as soon as they become available. Furthermore, having a stellar reputation in your industry will ensure that potential employers receive positive feedback when your name comes in conversation.

It’s important to extend your professional network regardless of what stage you’re at in your career, so make time to attend industry events, socialise with colleagues where possible and be active online. By doing so, you can widen your network and make important contacts that will stand you in good stead for the future.

Prioritising Your Employability

If you’re not actively looking for a new role, you might think you don’t need to focus on your employability right now. In reality, however, you should always be taking steps to maintain your employability. It will help you to retain your position if redundancies occur, for example, and it could mark you out for imminent promotion. Additionally, being a top candidate will help you to build a profile within your industry and give you a wider range of options to pursue.