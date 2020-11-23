James Bond now finds himself snared in a trap of a different kind. He’s moved from the world of espionage to the world of fake celebrity endorsements. Bitcoin scammers have appropriated the iconic image of Bond star Daniel Craig to shill their automated trading scheme which is named “Bitcoin Revolution”. It’s not just Craig either. Countless celebrities have found their faces plastered on advertisements for scam brokers that steal funds from their clients. With the price of Bitcoin on the rise, these scams will likely continue to thrive for the foreseeable future.

A New Kind of Online Finance Fraud

It’s important to note that these brokers aren’t offering the chance to invest in Bitcoin itself. The high-security nature of cryptocurrencies makes them a poor choice for fake investments. Instead, the brokers are offering contracts for differences. These assets are derivatives of Bitcoin that follow it’s price changes. It’s like betting on which way the price will go, up or down. These assets are hazardous even if you get them from a real broker, but these scam brokers won’t pay out even if you do bet right.

While the word of James Bond is good enough to get people to click, these scammers need a little something else to get their victims to bite. The bait they’ve chosen is automated trading. Brokers claim that they have advanced algorithms that can predict the market and make trades on their clients’ behalf. Any broker claiming to offer automated trading is trying to scam you. If a system like this did exist, the broker would not be soliciting novice traders online with fake celebrity endorsements.

Specter of Fraud Looms Over Bond Star

Likely of the most well-known British actor today, Daniel Craig has been a star of stage and screen for decades. Since 2006, he’s been this generation’s James Bond. More than just a movie star, Craig is involved with several international organizations that remove land mines and other hazardous materials from war-torn communities. He’s one of the most easily recognizable actors out there, making him a perfect pick for a fake celebrity endorsement.

Online investment scams often use fake endorsements to promote their websites. Daniel Craig’s image has been appearing in a number of these ads recently. A major scam broker has been running ads claiming to be endorsed by Daniel Craig. They say that the Bond star has made big money investing with them, and the hundreds of other people have followed his advice and done the same. In reality, Daniel Craig has no affiliation with the broker in question. If he had invested any money with them, he would have lost it all by now.

Keep One GoldenEye Open for Online Fraud

Aside from Mr. Bond, you only live once. Losing your savings to online investment fraud is no way to live that life. Always research your options carefully, never invest impulsively in get-rich-quick schemes. Choose a broker with a longstanding reputation of honoring the best interest of their clients. Don’t invest with an unregistered broker that you found through an ad on Facebook. Social media platforms don’t vet their ads before running them. You’re responsible for avoiding the scams found there.