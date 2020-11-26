Online betting is a great way to start making some online quid. That’s one of the main reasons we created this list with some of the best Kenya betting sites with great bonuses out there.

In this article, we’ll list more than five bookmakers that grant Kenyan bettors some lovely bonuses. We made sure to also include Kenya-based bookies, as it’s always good to rely on such companies. In this article, we’ll be taking an in-depth look at the following:

Eight bookmakers that offer interesting bonuses for Kenyan wagers

General explanation on the mentioned bookies

Betway

Founded in 2006, Betway entered the market of sports betting in Kenya five years ago. Since then, they not only focused on offering a good online betting service but also helped develop some sports in the country.

For those who want to begin laying their wagers on the website, they offer a good welcome bonus for Kenyan bettors. In your first deposit, which you can make by M-Pesa or Airtel, you get a 50% bonus up to KSH.5,000 to start betting.

22Bet

From 2019, 22Bet is offering Kenyan bettors a great option in the online betting market for the football fans. They entered the local market wanting to provide a transparent and customer-oriented service for the native audience.

In case you are a fan of international and local football leagues and want to start laying your wagers online, for fun or to make some money, 22Bet is another good option. For Kenyan bettors, they offer a welcome bonus up to KSH.15.000. All you have to do is make your first deposit at their site, which can be done by both M-Pesa or Airtel in local currency.

OdiBets

One of the most common betting companies in Kenya, OdiBets is constantly improving their betting experience in order to better serve their customers. This year, they have announced the creation of their app for both Android and iOS mobile devices.

The best news is that, alongside the app, they have brought a special bonus. New Kenyan customers will receive a free bet of KSH.30 after they make their first deposit. The only payment method accepted by OdiBets is M-Pesa.

Mozzart Bet

Mozzart Bet’s specialty is certainly providing bonuses and prizes for its customers. On their “Mozzart Daily Jackpot” promotion, bettors can win up to KSH.10.000.000. In order to win this amazing prize, you will have to predict correctly the result of 13 matches chosen by the company.

Apart from that, they also offer many bonuses and offers through their twitter and Facebook accounts. On what they call “happy hours” you can win up to 1000% bonuses for deposits and other functions in their site.

1XBet

In the local market since 2017, 1XBet has become one of the most famous betting sites in Kenya. In order to prove their dedication to the native customers, they started not only accepting Airtel as a payment method but also provided Swahili as one of the languages of their website.

For those who want to start betting at 1XBet, they offer an exclusive welcome bonus of up to KSH.10.000 for your first deposit. An amazing way to start placing your sports bets online.

BetYetu

Even with a market full of options, BetYetu was able to secure their place as has become one of the favorite betting sites for Kenyan bettors. Providing service for many other African countries apart from Kenya, BetYetu provides its customers with an easy and simple platform, as well as apps for Android and iOS mobile devices.

For new Kenyan bettors who want to start placing their bets in BetYetu, the bookmaker offers a welcome bonus of 100%. You can win up to KSH.5.000. All you have to do is make your first deposit and the good news is they accept both M-Pesa and Airtel as payment methods.

SportPesa

The first Kenyan betting site, SportPesa offers a very friendly layout and an amazing experience for its customers. And, in order to provide an even better experience, they have started offering bonus codes for bettors who want to join their platform. All you have to do is complete your registration in SportPesa using a code to guarantee a bonus after your first deposit.

Apart from that, they also offer amazing jackpots.

Powerbets

Known as a true Kenyan betting site, Powerbets offers great odds for the Premier League and the Champions League. They also have one of the best and fastest live experiences in the country, being one of the favorites of the local bettors.

If you are thinking about starting betting at Powerbets, they offer a good welcome bonus. You can win up to KSH.1.000 with a 100% bonus in your first deposit and also win a free bet of KSH.20. They accept M-Pesa as a payment method.

It’s exceptionally good to see that there are lots of bookies that are looking at the Kenyan market. Throughout this article, we tried to keep a balance between global and local bookies. Obviously, we couldn’t go in-depth in all of them, and that’s why we recommend you to check out Mighty Tips. There, you can check out some of these Kenyan bookies and much more, as they count on a team of specialists who can show you the big picture on betting sites for Kenyans!