The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández , placed an Argentinos Juniors shirt on the coffin of Diego Armando Maradona , who is veiled this Thursday at the Casa Rosada, seat of the Government.

The shirt is from the squad where ‘Pelusa’ played from 1975 to 1981, after being in Los Cebollitas and Estrella Roja.

Fernández also displayed two handkerchiefs belonging to the organization Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, used by human rights leaders to cover their heads during their rounds demanding the appearance of their loved ones who disappeared during the last military dictatorship (1976-1983).

The former soccer player was very close to the Mothers and other humanitarian leaders such as the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo.

The Argentine government decreed three days of national mourning for the death of the revered by the fans of Boca, Naples, among others.

Thousands of people fire the creator of ‘La mano de Dios’ by making long lines outside the venue, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several fans confronted the police in the vicinity of the Casa Rosada, located in the Plaza de Mayo, in downtown Buenos Aires, and threw down the fences installed to control the flow of people.

Finally, the agents were able to contain the overflows and ordered the lines of those who were entering the official compound.

The Argentine pamboleros arrived at the Casa Rosada during the night.

Inside, in a main hall and behind a long parapet behind which people paraded, is the closed coffin with the remains of the former captain of the 1986 World Cup champion team, covered by an Argentine flag and dozens of T-shirts from different football clubs thrown by visitors.

The retired player died on the eve of a cardiac arrest in the house on the outskirts of Buenos Aires where he had been confined to recover from a cranial edema operation on November 3.

Those who marched in front of the wooden coffin blew kisses in the air, beat their chests with their fists and shouted “Let’s go Diego. Others wept inconsolably.

The wake began at dawn with an intimate ceremony for family and friends, before allowing public access.