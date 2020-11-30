There is no doubting the fact that emergencies can happen to anyone, and they don’t always pick the most convenient time to happen either. For example, what would someone do if they encountered an emergency while they were overseas? Well, for one thing, they would probably need to find some financing in a hurry. Luckily for them, there are many methods for sending money overseas that will serve their purpose well for them, especially if you are concerned about family or friends in India. Here are just a few options to consider:

PayPal

PayPal has to be one of the most popular ways to send money internationally. This system will allow you to send money to over 200 countries with the option of at least 25 different currencies. Indeed, there are even some situations where you could even reload a cell phone for someone overseas as well. Naturally, PayPal isn’t a free service. You should be aware of some of the fees of these types of transfers. When it comes to sending money this way to India, you have several options. You could do a bank deposit with these new PayPal funds simply by knowing your recipient’s bank information and the beauty of this method is that they don’t even need to have a PayPal account to accept the funds. You also can arrange for cash pickup with as low as a $2.99 charge, and they can pick it up at a number of different locations throughout India. If you need to calculate the exchange rate, you can just use Xoom’s Fee Calculator.

Wire Transfer

Another way to send money to India would be through a wire transfer. You can do this in just a few easy steps. First of all, you pick out the wire transfer company you want to use, and then you start your transfer. You can pay for the transfer in USD with a credit card or debit card, or you can even consider online banking to send the money if you want.

Compare your rates. Make sure you are dealing with a company that has solid reviews regarding giving their customers a real and fair mid-market exchange rate. After going through this process, your money should be locally delivered to your recipient in India.

Western Union

Another great way to transfer money to India would have to be through Western Union. This tried-and-true method makes the process fairly easy. All you have to do is simply select the amount. Once you have entered in your desired amount, you will have several options for how to get the money there effectively.