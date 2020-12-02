Bold moves from the PM at a time of national crisis

The head of the UK conservative government has now confirmed that sales of diesel, petrol and hybrid vehicles will be banned from 2030. Mr Boris Johnson has dubbed the move as the ‘Green Industrial Revolution’.

Initially, the UK was aiming for a ban in 2040 but projected to come in for 2035. But the sweeping move that has sent shockwaves across the automotive sector now brings a ban in just nine short years.

It’s all part of the UK’s ambitious aim for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Of course, petrol, diesel and hybrids can still be driven on the road after 2030, but production will stop.

UK motorists can access a car check and find out the current CO2 output of a car they own or plan to buy. This data can help drivers who are conscious of their carbon footprint before moving across to electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Green revolution confirmed

Mr Johnson said: ‘the government will invest more than £2.8 billion into electric vehicles, lacing the land with charging points and creating long-lasting batteries in UK gigafactories.’

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders are said to welcome the move for UK sectors. They will work with the Government for thrashing out the plans that must be pushed to a rapid transition. The benefits are exponential for the British people and the rest of the world. It also supports a struggling automotive sector, including manufacturing and employment.

More comprehensive sections of the car sector are keen for clarity on the future of motoring and law changes that impact markets.

It’s hard to argue with the positive impacts that electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) will hold in the reduction and eventual elimination of CO2.

Some car manufacturers like Bentley already have a third of their customers driving one of their plug-in vehicles. Such brands are behind the 9-year transition goals set out last week.

The focus must now shift from the development of petrol and diesel vehicles to the creation and implementation of a cross-industry approach that focuses on modern infrastructure that brings new customers to the green revolution much sooner than initially expected.

What happens to my current car?

Previously mentioned, the Government looks to cease new car sales of diesel, petrol and hybrid by 2030 and PHEVs by 2035.

Current fleets of cars are likely to remain on the roads although we can expect hefty road tax and insurance premiums after 2030.

The Government wants fossil-free propulsion as quickly as possible.

As a society, we are all well aware of the electric car revolution, but Mr Johnson has hurried us along by halving the cut off date by 10-years.

Why will there be a ban or petrol/diesel cars so quickly?

UK ministers are claiming there are 40,000 premature deaths every year linked to air pollution. Hurried measures are designed to reduce toxic air intake by clearing up Britain’s smog infused towns and cities.

That’s not all – local authorities will have access to a £255m cash fund to focus on reducing emissions locally, encouraging public transport and deploying electric vehicle charging zones across towns and suburbs. These changes are happening much sooner than 2030.

A lack of electric charge points and short battery life are two of the biggest obstacles faced by Government, Councils and car manufacturers.

For large pockets of UK drivers, an electric vehicle remains unaffordable and a most inconvenient way to maintain commutes and to get around. There is a big push for changes in legislation that allows electric scooters to be ridden on the road legally, so they fall in line with electric power bicycles. More on that here.

The motor-industry certainly has its work cut out if it’s going to support the nation to carbon neutrality by 2050.

