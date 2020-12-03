Marketing is a hard game to get into when running your own business. Analysing current trends, doing research in your area and finding professional help are all taxing things to attend to when you’re looking to increase your business’s exposure. This is all made even harder in the year of 2020. That’s why we’ve made a list below of three things you can do to attract more customers to your business:

Make/Update Your Website

If you haven’t made one already, your business should have a website. This may seem very basic, but there have been countless occasions where customers have wanted to look into a business but found them to have no online presence. Your website should be a complete package of everything your business offers and why people should give you their custom. On top of this, updating your website regularly will keep it fresh. People will want to frequently check what changes you have brought about, and it shows that you want to keep a connection with your customers.

Social Media

Showing yourself and your business on social media platforms adds a more human experience to your company. Giving people a look behind the curtain shows you to be more than a logo and masthead. Displaying your company as a people run company, grounds it for potential customers. You can also run competitions on social media platforms to increase your followers and notoriety. This is an especially useful technique if you are a product-based business, granting a greater exposure to what you sell and enticing people into trying to win it! If you’re looking to get started, then Facebook and Twitter are the obvious first choices. Make sure to link your posting to each site so no follower misses out.

Improving Your Look

An attractive business is a thriving business. Having a strong and recognisable logo is beneficial to much more than just your aesthetics. Having a good logo can grab the attention of casual browsers. When we see something pretty, our brain wants to investigate! You can summarise your business in a small image, keeping in mind that first impressions are very important. They stick with us whether we like it or not. So, if you feel like your look needs sprucing up, it’s definitely worth getting in touch with a graphic designer. There we have it. Increasing your customer numbers this year can be as easy as updating your website, adding a Twitter page to your portfolio or giving your logo a makeover. Stay positive and stay productive. People enjoy others’ passion. So, enjoy yourself and look forward to where this could take you.