Clinics in Turkey seem to have their hands full when it comes to hair transplants. Both men and women worldwide travel to this Middle Eastern country to fix their hair loss problem and bring back their youthful appearance and self-esteem.

We’ve looked into the reasons why Istanbul, Turkey, is one of the top destinations for getting a hair transplant and found that clinics there provide first-class quality at ridiculously low prices.

You read that right. You can undergo a high-quality hair transplant operation that wouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg, and get outstanding, permanent results. Here’s one of the top clinics we’ve reviewed.

Bring Back Your Confidence at Smile Hair Clinic

Although relatively new (founded in 2018), Smile Hair Clinic is already one of the most reputable hair transplant Istanbul clinics. The success of every hair transplant operation at the clinic is guaranteed, thanks to the state-of-the-art technology and highly-trained and experienced physicians.

The clinic was founded by two exceptional hair transplant surgeons, Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan and Dr. Gökay Bilgin.

They have ten years of experience in the fields of hair transplantation, mesotherapy, and phytotherapy.

When it comes to hair restoration treatments, they specialize in the FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) technique. Together with their expert team of hair specialists, they continually perform successful hair treatments with remarkable results.

Why Choose Smile Hair Clinic?

This hair transplant clinic is one of the most renowned in Turkey and beyond. Its expert surgeons, and medical team are committed to providing each patient with a top-notch hair transplant procedure that will exceed their expectations. They also make everyone feel like part of their extended family.

They use high-tech devices for hair transplants to ensure the maximum survival of hair grafts, excellent results, and fast recovery.

This hair transplant Istanbul clinic also offers free consultation, accommodation, transfer, and superb post-op care.

If you choose Smile Hair Clinic (or any other top-quality clinic in Turkey, for that matter), you’ll also keep a lot of money in your wallet. That’s because a hair transplant in Turkey is about 70% cheaper than in the United Kingdom and most other places in Europe.

In Turkey, the surgery cost ranges from £1,500 to £3,500, depending on the number of grafts, the type of the procedure, and other factors.

In the UK, the price range is between £5,000 and a whopping £15,000.

Why is there such a vast prices disparity?

The cost of hair transplants are not actually low from Turkey’s perspective. The labor costs are low in the country, and its currency is devalued. The Turkish Lira is much weaker against many other worldwide currencies, including the Pound Sterling.

So, it’s not a question of quality. As we keep saying, you get a fantastic care and results, as Turkey boasts of some of the best hair surgeons on the planet.

What Does the Clinic Offer in Its Packages?

All the hair transplant packages at Smile Hair Clinic are on an all-inclusive basis. You get two-night accommodation at a 4-star hotel (Holiday Inn) and transfers to and from the airport, hotel, and the clinic.

You get pre and post-op hair analysis and blood work, medications, special hair products for ensuring graft survival, as well as a headband, hat, and neck cushion for protecting the grafts. The packages also include post-op follow-ups to make sure everything runs smoothly, and you get your desired results.

Smile Hair Clinic’s Top Hair Transplant Services

Smile Hair Clinic offers several innovative hair transplant services, but the most cutting-edge include a micro FUE hair transplant and a DHI hair transplant.

The Micro FUE method involves using a motorized surgical tool with sapphire blades that make tiny round-punch incisions in a donor area (area with thick, healthy hair) of the scalp to extract hair follicles. The surgeon then opens the canals in the recipient (balding) areas using the same device and implants the grafts.

Thanks to a motorized punch tool, the procedure is less time-consuming and doesn’t require as high precision as the standard FUE. It also minimizes traction and tissue damage and can yield more grafts per session.

A DHI hair transplant is also based on FUE, but it involves fewer steps and includes using a Choi pen. After the surgeon extracts the hair grafts, he directly implants them using the implanter pen, without previously opening the canals.

This type of procedure is also minimally-invasive, highly-effective, and significantly shortens the recovery period.

Expected Results: Before and After

You should expect some changes before you have your full head of hair. Your natural hair won’t start growing right after the surgery.

The recovery period is short, as you can go back to your normal activities within two weeks following the surgery. You have to take care of your grafts for the first 10-12 days, as that’s when they start to take root. After that, you can start washing your hair normally while wearing a protective hat or cap when going outside.

Within 2-4 weeks after the procedure, your transplanted hair will start falling out, which is entirely normal. It may continue falling out for a few months more. It’s different with every patient, as everyone’s hair has a different hair growth rate.

Within 6-9 months after your hair transplant, you will start noticing visible hair growth. You can expect the final results about a year after the surgery.

Conclusion

If you want to get a top-notch hair transplant to stimulate the growth of your natural hair, consider heading to Turkey. You’ll get brilliant results at a fraction of the cost of the procedure in the UK or the rest of Europe.

If you’re looking for a hair transplant in Istanbul, we highly recommend you check out Smile Hair Clinic. Its expert surgeons and physicians will go an extra mile to restore your looks and confidence, and they’ll provide you with first-class aftercare. Get in touch with them today to schedule your free online consultation.