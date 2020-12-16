Sicily is an incredible land full of places and centers of interest to visit. Taking a trip to Sicily could be the best investment of a lifetime, as it is an unforgettable experience.

Sicily, Land of Wonders

In Sicily you can make any kind of trip. From what you’ve always dreamed of or what surprises you. Book your holiday villa in Sicily directly from the owner and you find that what we say is true. We want to give you two pieces of advice. The valley of the temples and the park of Etna.

The Valley of Temples. One of the most Incredible Valley in the World.

Along the southern coast of Sicily, in Agrigento, there is the Valley of the Temples, an archaeological park known and appreciated all over the world. In 1997 the Valley of the Temples was recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and twenty years later, in 2017, it was awarded the title of the most beautiful landscape in Italy.

To really understand the importance of this area, both from the historical and cultural point of view and landscape, we must virtually cross the threshold of this archaeological park of 1300 hectares. Inside are kept extraordinary Doric temples, which tell a thousand-year history that began in the sixth century BC with the birth of the city of Akragas, founded by the Greeks and became one of the most important in the Mediterranean Sea both for its trade and intense cultural life.

The Valley of the Temples is one of the most extensive, representative and best preserved archaeological sites of classical Greek civilization in Italy. The archaeological area corresponds to the remains of the ancient Akragas, the original nucleus of the modern city of Agrigento, on the south-west coast of Sicily.

The Etna Park. When A Vulcano creates a Natural Masterpiece

The Etna Park is huge and covers 59,000 hectares in a unique natural environment and the landscape surrounding Europe’s highest active volcano has become a World Heritage Site since June 2013.

The proximity to the city of Catania allows easy connections to the Park. The towns that surround it are connected to Catania and each other.

To fascinate visitors are the volcanic activity, the food and wine, the numerous nature trails, extraordinary forests where you can see many species of birds.

In the winter period, the volcano gives the possibility to move in an almost alpine context, while continuing to see the sea.

Hence the need to use snowshoes or cross-country skis, alpine skis, crampons and an ice axe during excursions.

In addition to those of Nicolosi Nord, the Linguaglossa lifts are again largely in operation after the 2002 eruption. After such walks, it is worth to taste the typical products: mushrooms, honey, sausages, pistachio and wine, oil and strawberries.

Sicily is one of the Most Important Tourist Destinations in the Mediterranean Sea.

So don’t wait any longer: if you are a history lover you have to visit the valley of the temples, while if you love adventures in the middle of nature you can’t not visit the Etna Park.