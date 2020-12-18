DiDi, the mobility platform, within the framework of its Corporate Social Responsibility program, enabled in Panama its economic aid plan aimed at driving partners who are diagnosed with COVID-19, according to terms and conditions.

This support is possible thanks to the global fund of $ 10 million, created by the company and that seeks to provide financial support to the driving partner in case of being affected by the virus. The objective is, firstly, prevention through isolation and, secondly, to mitigate the impact on family income caused by the obligation to respect the period of isolation required by the health authorities.

Likewise, and for the driving partners who voluntarily want to receive them, the platform started donating prevention kits consisting of masks and alcoholic gel, so that the driving partners can protect themselves and also the users.

At this stage, a total of 500 kits are being delivered. Drivers who wish to receive it can register through the application, specifically in the “Help” section and then in “DiDi’s Actions against Coronavirus”.

“The well-being of those who use the platform is our priority. We continually look for ways to support them and that is precisely the objective when enabling this economic aid plan in Panama. We understand that staying in quarantine has very significant socioeconomic effects. Likewise, we must not lose sight of prevention, which is why we are also donating these kits to promote compliance with biosafety measures, ”explained P ablo Mondragón , DiDi’s general director for Central America and the Caribbean.

As soon as a driving partner indicates that they have COVID-19, their account is temporarily suspended, to avoid infections. Once the diagnosis is corroborated, we proceed to the process to request the aid. For this, you must enter the “DiDi Conductor” application and in the “Help” section, upload an official medical certificate and other information that is requested to start the case study.

After the information has been reviewed and it complies with the requirements, the driving partner will receive, a single time, the approximate amount of one month of the income generated up to that moment, through DiDi.

Eligibility for the financial aid fund is subject to the terms and conditions established by the platform.

New customer service center for drivers

As part of DiDi’s long-term commitment to the country, the platform recently opened its customer service center in Panama City, from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To be attended, the requirement is to schedule appointments in advance. To do this, access the “DiDi Conductor” application, in the “Help” section, through the “Other Service Channels” subsection. The objective is to avoid crowds and maintain the indications of physical distancing.

DiDi, with just over two months of having reactivated its operation in Panama, reaffirms with these initiatives its presence in the country and commitment to the community that connects with the platform