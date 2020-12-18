A wedding is one of the most expensive things a couple will invest in. The pandemic meant that the wedding industry took a serious hit this year as safety restrictions had to be put into place. However, with vaccines being rolled out and people optimistically looking towards next year, weddings are bound to make a big come back. How much will they cost?

Venue

It’s difficult to work out an average cost for an entire wedding in 2020 as there were points in the year where they were not allowed to take place in the UK. However, according to Hitched, the average wedding in 2019 cost £31,974. The most expensive part of the day was hiring a venue. The average couple spent £5,406 on their wedding location. Venue costs differ drastically – from what packages the newly-weds opt for, what day they’re getting married, and whether or not they’re using the same venue for both the ceremony and the reception.

Rings

The rings – although a seemingly small part of the day – have a big price. Engagement and wedding rings are important pieces to the bride and groom. These rings are the one part of the day the couple get to carry with them forever, to show the world their commitment to one another. For many couples, the rings are worth the money. The average person in the UK will spend £1865 on an engagement ring. This figure differs depending on how old you are, and wherein the country you’re based.

Catering

Catering is another large expense of the day. 33% of couples end up spending more than budgeted on food and drink. Some venues will include it, or the couples have to find a supplier. There are a multitude of options when trying to plan food and drink expenses. From the style of dining – plated or buffet – to what type of alcohol is being served, and whether or not guests will pay for their own drinks. There can also be additional fees from the catering company to consider.

Wedding Dress

For many brides, the wedding dress is the most important part of the day. The cost of a wedding dress can drastically vary. The price can start at £50 and go all the way up to over £10,000. The average bride will spend £1313 on her dress. It depends on the kind of shop she’s buying the dress from, or whether she decides to hire one instead.

There are many other things to consider when budgeting for a wedding: entertainment, decorations, and flowers to name a few. The answer behind the true cost of a wedding depends on the couple. What do you think is the most important part of a wedding day?