Technology has changed in a short time our way of understanding the world, the way we relate to others, the activity of companies, our working methods. Communication has broken down borders and distances, and has made globalization an unstoppable phenomenon.

Technological tools are present in our daily life, and through the small screen of the smartphone we can talk, work, inform ourselves, hire services, access our bank, close transactions, compare prices and products, buy …

For some time, Spanish consumers have demanded technologies that are useful and helpful when they approach physical stores, such as the cart price reader, mobile notifications about face-to-face promotions, as revealed by the II Mediapost Relationship Marketing Study , in collaboration with Ofertia and the Spanish Marketing Association.

This data shows that people are demanding new technological tools that facilitate their business transactions, and in turn save them time and money. This is another of the great advantages of technology, the savings it means for both companies and consumers.

Through simple applications (many of them, free) that we can install on our mobile, in just one click we control expenses, consumption and purchases. An example is the new EROSKI app,a free tool for EROSKI Club members that will help them save from the first purchase in an easy and fast way.

The tool offers from personalized offers and savings vouchers to prize games, video recipes with seasonal foods and even the possibility of scanning products to find out their nutritional information.

Using the app is very simple. All you have to do is download the application and start enjoying the benefits of a sales channel highly valued by members, as the figures show. In one year, the number of digital accounts has grown by almost 34%. With the app, the activation of discount vouchers has also increased by 50% compared to the web.

EROSKI’s objective is to continue working to offer its customers increasingly digital solutions that facilitate a more efficient shopping experience and allow them to take advantage of greater benefits. Online shopping , Click & Drive and Click & Collect, and the EROSKI app are some examples.

In this new context marked by covid-19, the distribution chain will intensify in the coming months the launch of new innovative initiatives that will facilitate the lives of its customers, with digital proposals that we will know in the future. Innovation and digital transformation that translate into savings when buying in the establishments that EROSKI has throughout Spain.

The redesign of the new EROSKI Club application allows access to all the advantages of the supermarket from the palm of your hand. Its navigation is more agile and intuitive, and from the first screen the client can see at a first glance all the advantages that the tool offers.

Thus, personalized savings vouchers are available at all times. They can be easily activated from the app and are redeemed automatically when purchasing with the EROSKI club card. In addition, you can know in seconds which favorite products are on sale in the usual store, so as not to lose any discount.

The application also allows you to view and download purchase tickets, and forget about paper forever, with the environmental benefits that this implies. When paying, it is not necessary to show the physical EROSKI Club card, since the app allows the member to be identified.

The new app is packed with new features. One of them is Play and Win , a section that allows you to participate in a different game every month, and in which you can instantly win different prizes. To learn how to cook easy, healthy and inexpensive recipes, there is a section dedicated to video recipes.

Likewise, the brochures of the store can be consulted through the app at any time. If, in addition, someone wants to know complete information on all products, just scan the barcode and access their nutritional details and Nutriscore, as well as the ratings of the article by other users.

Other functionalities of the app are My shopping list , to know what products are on sale; My savings , to control at all times the money saved month by month in EROSKI and My balance , to take advantage of the accumulated balance on the EROSKI club card.

Not forgetting the promotions that allow you to save in more than 70 online stores of your favorite brands, and the possibility of consulting the total balance of Travel Club Points.