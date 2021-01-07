Mexico: Eminent Chef Prats is launching a new website to promote Mexican cooking and food. Chef Prats’s expertise in cooking is internationally recognized on various forums and he has provided his services to a number of prominent personalities. Chef Prats is popular for delicious food and good quality wine.

He has served many prime ministers, presidents, ambassadors of different countries, and renowned businessmen in the capacity of chief of the external relation. He has provided his esteem expertise to the Mexican Secretary of Tourism. He has represented Mexican food in foreign countries. His career started 20 years ago.

He was nominated as a Star Chef and was featured in the “Star Chiefs” the most popular food magazine of the New York-USA on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the magazine. Chef Prats was invited to host a TV Show that was marketed and distributed by Manhattan Premier which gained him international fanfare.

He has successfully done a lot of catering jobs across the world. He has participated in a number of festivals such as “Festival del Cordero y del Mezcal”, “Festival Sabores”, “Festival de Paella”, “Festival de la Cajeta”, “Festival del Chocolate”.

On the eve of launching the new website Chef Prats is offering up to 50% discount, the customers can joy this amazing offer every Thursday, between 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Consumers can book their table through the website http://teamprats.com/.

