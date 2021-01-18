Are you a fan of designer pieces? Then you have possibly heard of Bottega Veneta. Try to spend some time checking out their collection, and you can see why it is so famous. It’s fashion-forward, and once you see the pieces worn; they have a modern feel to them.

You see, it is pretty much the same to a Ferrari. You will realize it is somewhat flashy, but you are somewhat attracted to it.

Bottega Veneta is considered one of the hottest brands in the globe today. Big thanks to Daniel Lee, the newest director of Bottega Veneta, the designer brand has gone from one name into a transforming sector to a staple in influencers and celebrities’ wardrobes.

Without further ado, here are the most sought-after and trending pieces that are trending this year from Bottega Veneta,

Strappy sandals

These stunning and lovely strappy sandals won’t go out of style. It can often be difficult to find matching shoes that do not cut you off, especially with cropped trousers. However, these Bottega Veneta sandals extend the leg in the best way. These are excellent if you like to add more color to your existing wardrobe.

Leather sandals

Do you know what makes these leather sandals stand out and trendy? Well, these are amazing, as they easily work with any form of outfit! Some of the most sought-after are the turquoise colors, as it is such a lovely tone and only Bottega Veneta worked with such a wonderful and one-of-a-kind summery blue last season.

Mesh pumps

If you are a fashion enthusiast like us, you will surely love these mesh pumps, as they are the most comfortable shoes you will ever wear. One feature of these fashion pieces is that they do not restrict your feet. That is perfect for women who are running between events and meetings.

What’s more, the nude shade, in specific, is so adaptable. It has a cute chain detail, which makes this piece unique and stand out.

The big pouch

Did you know that the Bottega pouches can add an efficiently stylish touch to any kind of outfit? It has easily become a fashionista’s go-to everyday accessory. These fashion items are big enough to hold some of your basic stuff. You will love the blue and white color super refreshing choices, especially for the summer or spring seasons.

Cassette bag

Who can’t resist this lovely cassette bag from Bottega Veneta? Apart from that, the quilted effect of this bag means it could double up as a small cushion for you, especially if you want to rest your eyes after a hectic fashion week.

Original sunglasses

A vital accessory to have in any wardrobe is a stunning eyewear by Bottega Veneta. The brand’s original sunglasses feature a sleek black square-framed sunglass, which are the perfect addition to any type of look.

The sarcastically simple silhouette features contrasting tinted frames and gold sliding for a chic spin on modern frames.

Tote bag

Did you know that Bottega Veneta Twist Tote Bag is surely a design unlike no other? This bag’s zip opening lies at the bag’s bottom while the bag’s handle is shaped like a knot for a soft finish. If you are looking for a bag that is a statement bag perfect for a statement outfit, then this one is what you need.

Crossbody bag

This is one of our favorites. The Cassette Intrecciato Leather Cross-Body Bag induces the made in Italy tradition of the label. It has been woven in Veneto, Italy, using the iconic Intrecciato technique by the brand.

The approach is composed of working thoroughly with single strips of leather to create a flawless bag design.

Moreover, the Topshop Weave White Cross Body Bag is nearly like the Bottega Veneta bag. It’s only a fraction of the cost, not to mention it comes in black, blue, and white color.

After his appointment in 2018, everyone has seen Lee’s future-facing vision for the storied label play out across various collections. His mastery of silhouette, shape, fabric, and color has enthralled the industry.

The accessories and pieces in specific have proved to be fashion items, with nearly all style insiders sporting the netted shoes, woven totes, and slouchy bags.

There you have it! We have rounded up the top best Bottega Veneta piece that is trending in 2020. Which of these are your favorites? Do you have some of them in your wardrobe? Share your thoughts with us by leaving your comments below!