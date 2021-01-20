Prisa sells its radios in Argentina after “management problems”. Among the three radios sold is Radio Continental, one of the most powerful signal and historical stations in the country. Carlos Rosales, treasurer of San Lorenzo, has signed the purchase.

Grupo Prisa sold the three radios it had in Argentina, an investment dating back to 2005 and with which the Spanish media group never felt comfortable.

Among the radios sold is Radio Continental , one of the most powerful signal and historical stations in the country. Prisa also sold two FMs, according to the businessman Carlos Rosales, treasurer of San Lorenzo, one of the big five in local football, which months ago Garbarino, one of the best-known electrical appliance sales chains in Argentina, bought.

Continental and the two FMs were owned by Grupo Latino de Radio , a subsidiary of Prisa. Details of the figures involved in the operation were not known.

Juan Luis Cebrián, then head of Prisa, admitted in 2013 to the newspaper La Nación that the purchase of Continental had not worked due to “management problems”, and added: “That was our fault.”

He also assured that the future of Prisa was on the American shore of the Atlantic, while admitting the difficulties with the government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner for the editorial line of Radio Continental.

“We have created a new general direction to promote Latin American radio stations so that without losing their respective national autonomies, they have greater international synergy,” Cebrián added in that interview.

The new owner of Prisa’s radios in Argentina plans to promote FM, to which the previous owner did not pay much attention, and to sustain Continental’s current programming.

Prisa comes from months of turbulence, with the departure of its president, Javier Monzón , and a purchase offer by Blas Herrero, owner of the media group around Kiss FM. The offer of 200 million euros was considered insufficient by Prisa, which did not even study the interest expressed informally by those responsible for Vocento in acquiring the media of the group that controls El País or Cadena Ser.