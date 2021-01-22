It’s an undisputed fact that Bitcoin is the king of cryptocurrencies at this moment in time. But with the massive surge of BTC in the last year, other virtual currencies are also enjoying massive success when it comes to the rise of their price. When it comes to Litecoin, its price was around 40$ in the month of March, and currently it clocks around $170. Experts believe that this is just the beginning of the Journey and LTC will repeat the path of the BTC. Just like the “big brother” Litecoin is massively used in various businesses, one of the most prominent of which is Litecoin Gambling.

Litecoin’s superiority

Bitcoin was the first, and thus it’s the most popular cryptocurrency at this moment, but the fact is that currencies like Litecoin and Ethereum are more advanced technologically. Soon, Litecoin will be equipped with smart contract technology that will make transactions much safer, faster and direct with the businesses. These protocols enable users to deal directly with various service providers, without the need for the third-party software and intermediaries. That’s why LTC is gaining traction and rising in price exponentially.

Benefits of the Litecoin Gambling

When it comes to the Casino world, LTC Gambling is one of the most popular and rewarding experiences available on the market. Compared to the standard online Casinos, gambling websites such FortuneJack offer a plethora of advantages through the possibility of Litecoin Gambling. The transactions are blisteringly fast compared to the casinos that only provide FIAT as their payment options. Where others take days to complete transactions for both deposits and withdrawals, LTC Gambling websites do it in a matter of minutes. Another massive benefit is the heightened security features thanks to the blockchain technology that LTC is based on. The main reason for this is the fact that cryptocurrencies are all decentralized and virtually impossible to breach.

Anonymity of Litecoin Gambling

Probably the most prominent advantage that LTC Gambling provides to its enthusiasts is the total anonymity. It’s a simple fact that when one uses cryptocurrencies, all transactions and operations remain absolutely hidden to everyone. Everyone can see the transfers within the blockchain system, but not from whom and where the money goes. The players of Litecoin Casino will never be bothered by the third-party organizations like the Banks, governments or any other financial institutions. This ensures total safety and absolute privacy, which is so important in today’s world.