After there was a coronavirus epidemic around the world in 2020, what type of business to start will have to be discussed, taking into account the new realities. And if before it was possible to take into account only the latest technologies and ideas that were in demand in other parts of the world, now we need to take into account the new directions that suddenly turned out to be very noticeable.

Strategies for selecting a business idea in 2020 – 2021

The main principle of starting a business will not soon be different. You need an idea behind your business. However, what to do if you want not just to create for yourself not just a profitable and relevant idea, but to see what will happen in the future. How do you find out which ideas might work and which ones might be forgotten among potential clients like a fleeting zip? And we will give you the answers.

First, the basic principles have not changed. People will also love food, need clothes and shoes, and wait for the opportunity to go to some entertainment place. For this reason, you only need to think about your own in these areas. Catering, clothing retail, as well as various types of entertainment. Secondly, the principle of selection will not change, which says that you need to do what you like. Do you like organizing parties for people? Or run a cafe? Think about it. This is essential. It is impossible to expect a normal income from a business where you do not want to work. Thirdly, comparing with previous years, new trends have to be taken into account now. They are actually outdated. It is just that until 2020 we found ourselves in a peaceful state and not so visible. And thanks to self-isolation, they got a boost. Now the business must be in order to successfully develop and take into account the digital version. That is, being online was indispensable. As well as the possibility of supplies for many areas.

However, you shouldn’t forget about new technologies and ideas either. For this reason, we provide you with the opportunity to plunge into the world of the latest technologies and bright people who have slowly been able to conquer the whole world.

Wall Printer

Remember that not so long ago a 3D printer was something completely new and at a price limit available only to corporations? Look what is happening today. Thanks to 3D printing technologies, they create everything – food, cars and much more, and quite simple types of vehicles are affordable for ordinary people. The potential in this area is huge. We are sure that we will never again be impressed by the news in the creation of 3D devices that can build their own lives. However, today we are interested in how you can use devices in an ordinary business and what may be in demand in the near future.

The essence of the device is simple. The device is connected to a special manipulator, which squeezes out special plastic thanks to the reinforced fibers. As a result, at the exit, we have a frame that has high strength. All that remains to be done for readiness is to fill in some of the voids with construction foam and then fill in with external trim.

This technology can open up a new field for the implementation of design solutions. Since you can practically create walls according to individual designs, choose not only the appearance of the decoration but even the appearance of the walls.

We know for sure that this is far from the last option and the technology will be developed in the future. For this reason, we will be watching the news.

Smart Film

Society has become accustomed to the smart prefix. Smartphones, smart TVs, and everything else that has long been associated with technological innovation.

So smart film is a technological solution that will soon find use in various fields. It is such material as self-adhesive digital film, the transparency of which you can adjust, and also used as a rear-projection display capable of showing video material.

You can find a huge number of uses for such “miracle material”. Starting from the fact that the smart film makes it possible to create a smart tint of car glass, when with one click you can change the intensity, ending with the fact that glasses, mirrors, windows can be used as a screen to transfer data. A smart film, trivially glued to a storefront, can display advertising video material when needed, and when not needed – just be excellent protection from dust and light.