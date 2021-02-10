Over the years, digital transformation has modified the way people and organization’s function. While the researches are carried out to find ways of integrating technology into the traditional sectors of a country, some noteworthy technologies have surfaced.

Amongst them are blockchain and machine learning.

What are blockchain and machine learning?

Blockchains an immutable ledger that aids in maintaining the records of transactions and tracking assets in an organization.

As for the assets, they can be tangible or intangible. Additionally, the transaction may refer to cash inflows and outflows.

Blockchain is playing a significant role in many organizations due to several reasons.

With this latest technology, anything can be traded and track, which minimizes the risk and cut the costs. As a result, a business can employ fewer accountants and efficiently manage their accounts with minimal to zero errors.

Secondly, blockchain management helps track orders, production processes, and payments that are to be made to the business itself or others.

Lastly, blockchain stores information with great secrecy, which gives more confidence and a sense of security to the business. Therefore, a business can significantly benefit from the increased efficiency, which may lead to economies of scale. As a result, decreased average costs will provide the business with more opportunities.

On the other hand, machine learning is a type of Artificial Intelligence that allows the system to learn from the data and not through explicit learning. Nonetheless, it is not a simple procedure.

Furthermore, a machine-learning model is an outcome generated through the training of your machine-learning algorithm. Therefore, you will receive an output after providing an input after the machine is trained.

There are various approaches to machine-learning which are based on the volume and kind of data.

These approaches include supervised learning, unsupervised learning, reinforcement learning, and deep learning.

Impact of blockchain on education system

Since the functioning, if organizations have modified due to newfound technology, this will directly impact the education system in many ways.

Maintaining student records

Academic records are one of the most demanding documents to maintain. Labor-intensive tasks such as these consume more time leading to inefficiencies and a greater risk of mistakes. However, blockchain technology ensures accuracy and efficiency.

Moreover, certification of students who are enrolled in a course is another tedious task. It becomes even more challenging at the university level to compare the coursework of students and know their credibility. Manually, the information shall be stamped a designed for authentication.

However, with blockchain, a person can gain access to the verified record of a student’s academic course and achievements.

Issuance of certificates

Imagine how tiring it would be to print gazillions and gazillions of certificates, sign them off and award them. Though this has been happening for years, it is undoubtedly a challenging task.

Therefore, blockchain has brought much ease. A student’s certificates, diplomas, and degrees can be stored and issued with just a few clicks.

In this way, the employers will only need a link to access the diploma, unlike viewing a paper copy of certificates.

This is not only eco-friendly, but it will prevent students from submitting fake diplomas and certificates.

Aside from diplomas and degrees, a resume has other elements that an employer might look at. This includes foreign languages, special abilities, technical knowledge, and extracurricular. However, a person will need verification to prove they learned this skill over time.

This authentication comes from the badges and certificates. Therefore, if you store these on the blockchain, it will verify the existence of your skills conveniently.

Impact of machine learning on education system

Learning analytics

Machine-learning can aid the teachers in gaining access to data that is complex yet important. Computers can help the teachers to perform tasks. As a result, the teachers can derive conclusions that positively affect the learning process.

Predictive analytics

Furthermore, machine learning can help analyze and derive conclusions about situations that can happen in the future. If a teacher wants to use the data of school students, they do so within minutes. Also, blockchain can help the admin know if a student fails to achieve a certain level. Aside from this, predictive analytics can predict the student’s future grade to provide a direction to the teachers.

Adaptive learning

Adaptive learning is a tech-based education system that elaborates a student’s performance and modifies learning methods.

Therefore, machine learning can aid struggling students or students with different abilities.

Personalized learning

On the other hand, personalized learning is an education system that guides every student according to their capability.

Henceforth, the students can pick out their interests through machine-learning, and teachers can fit the curriculum according to it.

Improved efficiency

Machine learning can make the education system more efficient by providing detailed analysis, completing work related to classroom management. The teacher can efficiently manage databases to maintain records and plan out the schedule for the coming weeks.

If they want, they can refer to it whenever. Therefore, machine learning will not only save up the teachers’ energy but their time as well.

Assessments

Did you imagine artificial intelligence could test students? Machine learning can be used to grade students’ assignments and assessments alongside exams.

Though assessing students through machine-learning might require some human effort, it will surely provide extraordinarily valid and reliable results.

Teachers can feel confident if the grades’ accuracy while students can be sure that grades have been awarded on equal merit and fairly.

Conclusively, technological advancement has dramatically revolutionized the educational sector of countries. In the coming years, block chain and machine learning will continue to impact the education system positively. However, it comes with inevitable repercussions as well. Rapid capital-intensity means that manual workers will no longer be needed to perform various functions. Henceforth, it will cause massive unemployment sooner or later. As a result, the government might face difficulties in retaining the right economic conditions. Lastly, automation such as blockchain and machine-learning are costly procedures that may not be affordable for every institute.